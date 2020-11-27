500 HP Audi SQ8 Autobahn Acceleration Test Proves You Don't Need the RS Q8

The RS Q8 is a discounted Lamborghini Urus, and that's a good thing from a performance point of view. But what if you don't want to look like a football player or a rapper who signed a new contract? Well, thankfully, Audi just released a new SQ8 TFSI.
Both the SQ7 and the SQ8 launched with a 4.0-liter TDI making 429 horsepower, which was the only V8 diesel powerhouse in the segment. However, this was recently changed to a 4.0 TFSI which is essentially a watered-down version of the powertrain in the RS6 the Porsche Panamera Turbo.
So, what does going from TDI to TFSI really mean? Well, the buyers are probably going to feel less guilty about their emissions, not that V8 drivers are too concerned with that in the first place. Also, the SQ8 is closer to being a sports vehicle because the rev buildup is directly proportional to your grin.
We were big fans of the 4.0 TDI (don't tell Greta) because it had massive torque and cool technology. It was also reasonably efficient. But the 4.0 TFSI is probably the best engine Audi has to offer. It sounds way better without needing fake sounds from an exhaust "speaker", plus it offers gallons of extra power.
Frankly, we're surprised that the SQ8 is offered with 500 hp (507 PS). The first V8-powered Audi S models had something like 420 hp about 8 years ago, and they only recently jumped to 444 hp. Especially in Europe, there's a huge gap between the output of this SUV and the S6/S7, both of which are motivated by a 3.0 TDI.
The TFSI transition has made the SQ8 faster. Officially, the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint has dropped from 4.8 to 4.1 seconds. In this independent test by German YouTuber Automann-TV, it actually did the sprint in 4.0 seconds and easily pushed past the 200 km/h (124 mph) mark on the Autobahn.
