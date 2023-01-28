2025 Audi Q8 Undergoes Mouse-Clicking Procedure To Reveal Its CGI Design

As you probably already know, Audi has started testing the mid-cycle refresh of the Q8. The facelift was spotted a few days ago in the open, wearing a few bits of trippy camouflage to hide what seem to be modest revisions.
However, while the vinyl stickers won’t start coming off anytime soon, they have been completely removed by the peeps at Kolesa, who used a decent dose of CGI to imagine what the brand’s rival to the Mercedes GLE Coupe and BMW X6 might look like.
Based on the first spy shots, these renderings portray the 2025 Audi Q8 with a new grille that features a different pattern. The front bumper has a cleaner design, with new side vents flanking the central air intake, and the shape and graphic of the headlamps might look a bit different on the real thing. The back end has gone down the evolutionary road, with new taillights, bumper, and diffuser. Everything looks spot-on here, bar the thin light strip linking the taillights, which may or may not happen, and the diffuser, which appears to look a bit too sporty in the digital illustrations.
The wheels are the same as the ones equipping the scooped prototype, and the interior is still not visible, though it might feature a new infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, or at least new software for them. We certainly wouldn’t act surprised if Audi decides to enrich the comfort, technology, and safety systems, and to give it new upholstery and trim options. Nonetheless, while that seems like the logical approach when it comes to refreshing a popular product like the Audi Q8, there is no way of knowing if that will actually happen, because the vehicle is still in the early testing phase, and has yet to reveal most of its secrets.
As you can imagine, the same goes for the engine lineup too, yet most units should carry over, with or without any revisions. Look for additional partially electrified powertrains, rumors indicate, be it mild-hybrids or plug-in hybrids, or maybe both setups. Sitting at the top of the family, and dwarfing all other versions, including the SQ8, will be the RS Q8, which will still be part of the offering. The model has often been referred to as a more affordable alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, and since its Mediterranean cousin has been updated, and boasts more power too, some extra oomph for the range-topping flavor is not completely out of the question. But again, that’s pure assumption, and should be taken with a pinch of salt.
It has been reported that the facelifted Audi Q8 will debut in 2024, in time to celebrate its predecessor’s sixth anniversary. By the time we get it over here, it will likely be a 2025 model, and we certainly wouldn't mind if it ends up looking like the one depicted here.
