Facelifted Audi Q8 Looks Very Business-y in Black

The 2025 Audi Q8 has returned in a new set of scoops, with a few updates, one week after it made its spy shot debut. The model will replace the current iteration, which entered production in 2018, and as anyone and their pet can tell, it’s not a new generation, but a mid-cycle refresh.
The latest prototype to have become the focus of the camera lens has a black finish, which makes it look very business-y. The camouflage is still present in the same places as before, yet the front and rear lighting units are more visible, and they sport new graphics.
Elsewhere, the facelifted Audi Q8 has a new front bumper, with a bigger central air intake, and smaller side vents. Out back, the bumper has a cleaner styling, unless that’s the camo messing with our minds. The reflectors appear to carry over unchanged, the diffuser is on the slightly more discreet side, and the tailpipe trim does not seem to be final. Spinning around the red brake calipers, the wheels are identical to the ones equipping the previous scooped prototype. This one also had roof rails and a tow bar.
Our man with the cam still couldn’t get close enough to snap images of the cockpit, but you shouldn’t expect any major upgrades here, because as we already told you, we’re talking about a facelift and not an entirely new model. Chances are it will get new software for the two main screens incorporated into the dashboard, namely the infotainment system and digital dials, and perhaps a new steering wheel. The third display, used to control the HVAC system, will likely carry over. We wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the center console was slightly updated, but it’s not a certainty at this point either.
Details surrounding the powertrain family are still unknown, as Audi is keeping them a secret for now. However, the Q8 will probably get the same units, perhaps joined by a few extra drivetrains that will be partially electrified. If we were you, we’d look for more mild hybrids or plug-in hybrids, or maybe both, though that’s a mere rumor at this point. As you can expect, the facelifted Q8 family will still be topped by the RS Q8, which will continue to act as the top-of-the-line grade, sitting above the SQ8 as a more affordable, and a bit less punchy alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, with which it shares its underpinnings. Since its Italian cousin has become more powerful, chances are the RS Q8 might gain a few extra horses too.
Taking on the likes of the BMW X6, Mercedes GLE Coupe, and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, the facelifted Audi Q8 is rumored to be due sometime in 2024. The U.S.-spec version might launch for the 2025MY.
