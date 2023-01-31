900-HP Honda Civic Thinks It Can Outrun a Ford F-150, Doesn't Go As Expected

Ken Block has sadly passed away, but his legacy lives on. We're hoping that his daughter Lia will continue the Gymkhana series. And his main media project will continue to grow thanks to his team. Ken inspired millions of automotive enthusiasts around the world, and he will not be forgotten.
While we don't know for sure what will happen with the Gymkhana and Electrikhana series right now, one thing's certain. Ken's Hoonigan program will continue to deliver exciting content in one way or another. And it was just a few hours ago that the video you'll see today was uploaded. Once again we're going to witness a "This vs That" scenario, in which two very different vehicles are going to go head to head at the drag strip.
As usual, we're looking at the same Santa Margarita Ranch location, and it's good to keep in mind that this isn't the standard 1/4-mile (402 meters) format. Instead, drivers will be blasting down a 1,000-ft-long (304 meters) section of asphalt, in an attempt to outrun each other by the end of it. We've seen some pretty wild races going on here in the past, and we don't think this one will be any different. First up, the 1999 Honda Civic is running a K20 engine with a Precision 7285 turbo providing all the boost.
Seeing that this thing is packing about 900 hp, it only makes sense that it has been converted to AWD. With a Quaife 5-speed sequential gearbox in the mix, this old-school Civic only weighs 2,550 lbs (1,156 kg), which is almost nothing compared to the big Ford. At 4,500 lbs (2,041 kg), the 2019 F-150 is already at a disadvantage. But perhaps the advancements in automotive technology will help it overcome that problem. Pop the hood and you'll see a 5.2-liter V8 with twin turbos and it doesn't end there.
This engine is running on E85 and nitrous is also available when the going gets tough, so the maximum output should be right around 1,100 hp and a whole lot of torque. All that power hits the ground through a built 10-speed transmission and all four wheels, so at this point, it might be difficult to predict who will win this race. If you're going to place a bet based on math alone, you might be tempted to choose the Civic. But most of the guys that are watching the race live seem to think otherwise.
For the first run, the Honda immediately takes charge of the race, as the Ford struggles to get back in the game. But with all that torque, that's not necessarily impossible. Even though the Civic wins this one, it was a close battle, to say the least. Still, it seems like the winning driver got caught up in the moment and might have launched a bit too soon.
Watching the second run reveals the true potential of the big F-150, and we can't remember if we've ever seen a faster truck before. The third run is the decisive one. Even though the "Gator" Ford gets a small handicap for the starting procedure, it wins the race hands down and we can only imagine how badly it would destroy a TRX in a similar confrontation. That just goes to show that you should never underestimate your opponent, especially after seeing the kind of tires he's using.
