ABT's Audi RS Q8-S Laughs in the Face of the Lamborghini Urus Performante

The Audi RS Q8 has often been referred to as being a slightly more affordable alternative to the Lamborghini Urus. However, with ABT Sportsline’s upgrades, the super crossover can bully the Performante variant of its Mediterranean cousin all day, any day.
According to the tuner, with the RS Q8-S package, the output and torque of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine climbs to 700 ps (690 hp/515 kW) and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft). They did not say what they did to the lump in order to squeeze out additional oomph, but that is a healthy boost over the stock model, which has 600 ps (592 hp/441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), enough to deal with the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 3.8 seconds, and to top out at 250 kph (155 mph).
Besides the extra grunt, which allows it to challenge the supercar establishment to a straight-line duel, ABT’s RS Q8-S package for the Audi RS Q8 also comprises an adjustable suspension that shaves up to 25 mm (1 in) from the ground clearance at the front and rear. A new exhaust system can also be found on the tuner’s shelves for the powerful crossover coupe, complete with the four tailpipes that measure 102 mm (4 in) in diameter. And speaking of diameters, there are new wheels too, the 23-inch ABT High Performance HR, wrapped in 295/35 tires, which may be a bit too big, but they’re definitely not on the OTT side.
An aero package is part of the makeover, and it brings a more pronounced chin spoiler, fatter side skirts, and a new rear diffuser, all of which have a glossy carbon look. The ABT logo can be seen on different parts of the exterior, and the RS Q8-S emblem decorates the front apron. The tuner’s badge is also visible on various parts of the cabin, including on the steering wheel, gear shifter, seats, and switch cap for the push-start button. The RS Q8-S logo, on the other can, bedecks the seats, floor mats, and entry sills. Other novelties on the inside include the carbon fiber trim for the dashboard and seat cover panels, all of which contribute to the sportier nature of the project.
ABT’s RS Q8-S bundle of upgrades for the Audi RS Q8 comprises the power boost, exhaust system, suspension, wheels, and interior tweaks, and it will set you back €45,500 (equal to $49,465) in Germany, including tax. The glossy carbon interior package is an option, which bumps the price by €2,720 ($2,955), and should you want the winter wheelset, with the 23-inch GR alloys wrapped in winter rubber, complete with tire-pressure monitoring system, then you will have to pay another €10,920 ($11,870), the tuner reveals.
