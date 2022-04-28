ABT Unleashes Signature Edition Audi RSQ8 Super SUV With 800 HP, Only 96 Units Available

German tuner ABT Sportsline has just unveiled a new limited edition superpowered Audi in the RSQ8 Signature Edition, with only 96 examples to be made available for purchase in allusion to the company’s founding year in 1896, back when they were called Auto-Abt.
This special RSQ8 model follows in the footsteps of the Johann Abt Signature Edition Audi RS 6, which was presented last year to mark the tuner’s 125th anniversary. Just like with that RS 6, a time capsule can be found inside this RSQ8 containing a genuine fragment from the history of the German aftermarket and performance parts specialist.
What’s that? Enough chatter? Geez, okay, fine, let’s get down to the nitty gritty and talk performance. ABT’s engineers managed to squeeze an additional 200 hp from the RS Q8’s twin turbo V8 engine, bumping the output to 800 hp and an equally impressive 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque.
In a straight line, this monster will accelerate your behind from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, approximately 0.6 seconds quicker than stock. Meanwhile, if you keep going, you’ll eventually hit the vehicle’s newfound top speed of 195 mph (315 kph).
Responsible for the power boost are the upgraded intercooler and turbochargers, which were specially developed for this Signature Edition model – in combination with the tuner’s high-tech control unit and the stainless steel ABT exhaust system.
Visually, this SUV comes with a bespoke aerodynamic kit featuring a custom front lip, front blades, front skirt inserts, air intake grille, front grille add-on, fender extensions, mirror caps, door strip attachments, rear trim panel set, rear skirt add-on and a rear spoiler. Then you have the Signature Edition 23 glossy black wheels, which are completely unique and measure 23 inches in diameter.
As for the interior, highlights include the Alcantara trim, diamond stitching on the seats, custom logos, entrance lights and plenty more.
