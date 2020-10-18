ABT’s Fierce Audi RS Q8 Prides Itself with 730 HP

To be fair, Audi’s RS Q8 is an absolute gem straight off the production line. Look, I’m not a huge fan of crossovers, but I'll have to admit the German automaker’s mid-sized showstopper is an exception. Not only does it host a colossal amount of power in the engine bay, it is also one of the prettiest SUVs ever produced, period!
This bad boy is brought to life by a monstrous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 leviathan, with a compression ratio of 10.:1 and four valves per cylinder head. At 6,000 revs, this feral beast is fully capable of generating up to 600 hp, while a malicious torque output of 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) will be achieved between 2,200 and 4,500 rpm.
An eight-speed Tiptronic transmission carries the engine’s brutal force over to a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. This whole shebang leads to an impressive 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 3.8 seconds. RS Q8’s top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph).
ABS on all four sides. Suspension duties are taken good care of by an independent multi-link setup on both ends. All things considered, it goes without saying this remarkable piece of machinery is a force to be reckoned with.
On the other hand, there is no shortage of tuners that’ll be more than happy to take your whip to the next level on today’s market. Kempten-based ABT Sportsline is one of these ambitious enterprises. Let’s set things straight; these folks aren’t wasting any time, alright? In the past, we’ve featured a delicious limited-edition exploit, which goes by the name of RS4-S, as well as several performance enhancement modules that revolve mainly around Four Rings’ machines.
As if there wasn’t already an endless selection of miraculous aftermarket kits in their range, ABT’s auto surgeons proceeded to add yet another fearsome entity to their lineup - a surreal RS Q8 package that will leave you wanting for nothing. Let’s dive in for a closer analysis of this goodness.
The German manufacturer offers two stages of tuning on this juicy thing. As such, the first will have the SUV’s power output figures jump to 691 ponies and 649 pound-feet (880 Nm) of feral twisting force. If you think this is impressive, then the second stage will definitely blow your mind.
Besides all this extra oomph, the firm also treated Audi’s crossover to a custom exhaust system with two electronically controlled flaps and quad tips. Oh, and of course, the ordeal wouldn’t be complete without a fresh set of hoops. Thus, the tuner will go as far as installing 23-inch ten-spoke wheels that’ll have your ride look the business.
Last but not least, the finishing touches consist of carbon fiber trimmings found on the rear spoiler, fender vents and front air inlets. The company will disclose the price for their drool-worthy upgrades upon request.
Well, it would appear ABT isn’t planning on slowing things down anytime soon!
