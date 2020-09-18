Porsche Name Has Fingers in All Pies. Even in the Monitor and Display Business

This tuner seems determined to cast its spells on the entirety of Audi’s lineup.

ABT’s Widebody Audi SQ7 TDI Packs a Colossal Torque Output Figure





Following countless victories in their nation’s racing championships (for instance, DTM and STW), these folks earned themselves a reputation as a force to be reckoned with. Not only does that statement stand firmly on the racetrack, but in the aftermarket realm as well.



In terms of the tuning segment, they specialize in developing power enhancement modules and visual customization kits for several automotive brands, including



TDI -based exploit. Spoiler alert: its power output figures are absolutely staggering!



For comparison’s sake, I’ll start by pointing out a few of the stock vehicle’s characteristics. The diesel variant in the SQ7 lineup is powered by a relentless 4.0-liter TDI V8 behemoth, with a redline of 5,000 rpm and a total of 32 valves. At around 4000 revs, this nasty piece of machinery will generate up to 435 hp, joined by an astronomical torque output of 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) between 1,000 and 3,250 rpm.



The engine’s force travels to an all-wheel-drive setup by means of an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission. Ultimately, the SUV is blessed with a respectable 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 4.8 seconds, while its top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph). It crawls on a set of 20-inch wheels, equipped with ventilated disc brakes. Front and rear suspension duties are taken care of by a top-grade multi-link setup that’ll have you maneuver this beast with ease.



ECU and tweaked the engine to extract no less than 510 ponies, along with a truly gargantuan 715 pound-feet (970 Nm) of crushing torque.



Besides injecting a healthy dose of additional power into Audi’s ruthless SUV, the tuner also crafted a muscular widebody kit to match those fearsome numbers. You will notice bulky fender flares on both ends, as well as a front spoiler lip that keeps things looking mean.



Additionally, the ABT crew added a roof-mounted rear spoiler, larger side skirts and custom quad exhaust pipes to round out the new aesthetic. Last but not least, they installed 22-inch alloy wheels that can be finished in either gloss or matte black and treated SQ7’s interior to a plethora of carbon fiber trimmings.



