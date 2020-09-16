5 2021 Hyundai Veloster N Confirmed With Optional DCT in the United States

4 2022 Maserati MC20 Spider Looks Very Sexy for a Rendering

3 Aston Martin “DBE” Rendering Looks Like the Sportier Cousin of the Rapide E

More on this:

New Hyundai Body-On-Frame SUV Imagined as the 2022 Terracan

It’s been a long time since Hyundai bid farewell to truck-based utility vehicles. The Terracan was produced from 2001 to 2011 in various parts of Asia and replaced by the Veracruz. The question is, why did Hyundai switch to unibody vehicles? 81 photos



But Hyundai is currently focusing on trucks again. The Santa Cruz will be the first to roll out in 2021 as a 2022 model with



Already imagined by Enoch Gabriel Gonzales, the SUV counterpart in the guise of the 2022 Terracan. The pixel manipulator rendered the utility vehicle in street and off-road flavors, featuring six lug nuts per wheel and a practical-looking roof rack.



The more extreme of the two variations is also gifted with beadlock-capable wheels, all-terrain rubber shoes, and a good ol’ snorkel for water fording. The hood scoop, red tow hooks, and satin-finish bash plate add to the visual drama.







Turning our attention to the real world, the yet-to-be-named pickup is expected to drop in 2022 or 2023 at the latest with the straight-six turbo diesel from the Genesis GV80. The 3.0-liter engine is more than adequate for this application, rated at 278 PS (274 horsepower) and 588 Nm (434 pound-feet) of torque. The truth of the matter is crossovers have a wider popularity in most parts of the world and they’re easier to develop thanks to passenger car-based platforms. The South Korean automaker, for example, borrowed Mitsubishi underpinnings instead of coming up with its own body-on-frame architecture for the Terracan.But Hyundai is currently focusing on trucks again. The Santa Cruz will be the first to roll out in 2021 as a 2022 model with Tucson and Santa Fe components, but later on, a mid-size pickup for the Australian market will also be introduced.Already imagined by Enoch Gabriel Gonzales, the Ford Ranger-rivaling workhorse has recently received a three-rowcounterpart in the guise of the 2022 Terracan. The pixel manipulator rendered the utility vehicle in street and off-road flavors, featuring six lug nuts per wheel and a practical-looking roof rack.The more extreme of the two variations is also gifted with beadlock-capable wheels, all-terrain rubber shoes, and a good ol’ snorkel for water fording. The hood scoop, red tow hooks, and satin-finish bash plate add to the visual drama. Gonzales didn’t forget to keep the styling close to the South Korean automaker’s newest design language, but at the same time, he did not go all out with the design like Hyundai did with the Tucson. Lest we forget, a truck-based SUV has a different purpose and appeals to a different demographic.Turning our attention to the real world, the yet-to-be-named pickup is expected to drop in 2022 or 2023 at the latest with the straight-six turbo diesel from the Genesis GV80. The 3.0-liter engine is more than adequate for this application, rated at 278 PS (274 horsepower) and 588 Nm (434 pound-feet) of torque.