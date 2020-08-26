ABT Awards 2020 Audi RS4 Avant With More Power and Sexy Visual Upgrades

DOHC

It is brought to life by the same 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 powerplant that you’ll find nested below RS5’s hood. This Porsche-developedmonster is perfectly capable of delivering up to 444 hp at 5,500 rpm, along with a torque output of 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) at 2,000 rpm.A Tiptronic eight-speed automatic transmission (also found in the RS5) channels the engine’s power to a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Ultimately, Audi’s RS4 Avant is blessed with an astounding 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of no more than 4.1 seconds and an electronically governed top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). On the other hand, equipping the RS Dynamic package will boost that figure all the way up to an impressive 174 mph (280 kph).As you step inside the cabin, you will come across the manufacturer’sinfotainment system, consisting of a 10.1” (25.65 cm) main screen located in the center of Avant’s dashboard, as well as a touch-sensitive control pad. Additionally, you may also notice some funky ambient lighting, black Alcantara leather with red stitching and a digital gauge cluster that incorporates the Virtual Cockpit setup.This vicious animal is supported by an RS Sport Suspension Plus kit with Dynamic Ride Control, sitting on a gorgeous set of 19-inch forged aluminum wheels. At the time of its launch, Audi’s 2020 variant in the RS4 Avant range was priced at €81,400 ($96,300 as per current exchange rates).However, if all this goodness still won't satisfy you, a renowned German firm might just have a solution. I’m referring to none other than the legendary ABT Sportsline, one of Europe’s top aftermarket components manufacturers. Not only do they specialize in performance tuning and stunning visual customization, they also have a successful motorsports team that prides itself with some truly staggering achievements!Now, the 2020 RS4 Avant is just one of many Audi models that have been treated to a touch of ABT’s magic. Besides fiddling with its engine control unit’s software, the crew provided the 2.9-liter V6 with a custom air intake cover and an extra water-cooling kit.As a result, an additional 86 ponies and 58 pound feet (78 Nm) of torque have been injected into the twin-turbo mill, raising its power output figures to a total of 530 hp and 501 pound-feet of twisting force. Optionally, this can be enhanced even further by adding some delicious aftermarket carbon fiber exhaust pipes and a high-performance intercooler.On top of this performance tuning shebang, ABT Sportsline offers an array of chassis and visual upgrades to complete their package. These include height-adjustable springs, a carbon fiber rear spoiler and anti-roll bar, as well as 20- or 21-inch wheels.Finally, you will be able to choose from an endless selection of interior features, such as carbon fiber trimmings for RS4 Avant’s dashboard, tweaked seat frame covers and a new shift knob. Oh, and just in case all that standard ambient lighting wasn’t enough, integrated LED door panel lights are also available.All things considered, it’s quite safe to conclude ABT’s kit will take your 2020 Audi RS4 Avant to an entirely new level! Honestly, it’s no surprise, as this is precisely what we’ve come to expect from these German aftermarket surgeons.