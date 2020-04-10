ABT RS7-R Is a Carbon-Clad 730 HP Monster Audi

An R at the end of any ABT tuning project always means it's going to be sold to a limited number of customers. In this case, the series is available to 125 folks, and that might be more than enough.While a power pack can be ordered separately, the RS7-R has so much more to offer, including a bespoke cosmetic makeover. This multi-layered transformation seems intentionally designed to replicate a race car. The clearest sign is on the wheels. It doesn't take a racing fanatic to see the similarities between those red circles and glowing super-heated brakes.The RS7 looks pretty radical on its own, being visibly wider and more aggressive than the A7 and S7 Sportback models below it. On top of this thick body, ABT has added decorative elements made from carbon fiber and piped with red accents.These include the front chin spoiler that extends over the sides of the bumper, canard winglets, mirror caps a revised rear diffuser. Since all Audi RS models have dual oval tips, it's impossible not to notice the quad tips which ABT capped in carbon fiber.There's even leather on the inside. A couple of years ago, ABT started an interior business that can customize seat bases, steering wheels and more dashboard elements in this way. As with most race-inspired builds, Alcantara is the leather of choice, help together by red stitching to match what's happening on the outside.All of this would be pointless without engine mods. The 4-liter twin-turbo is now a real monster, capable of delivering 730 hp (740 PS) and 920 Nm (679 lb-ft) of torque. This will rocket the RS7-R down the Autobahn at speeds of up to 190 mph (305 kph).