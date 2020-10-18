Vossen’s EVO-5R Wheels Look Right at Home on This BMW M760Li xDrive

When it comes to luxurious four-wheeled entities that’ll produce staggering power output numbers, BMW’s ferocious M760Li xDrive is a genuine showstopper. Bavaria’s super-sedan comes across as a complete package that’ll leave you wanting for nothing. This magnificent piece of German machinery is enjoying positive feedback from petrolheads and the press alike, thanks to its opulent interior, astonishing design language and a healthy dose of mechanical muscle under the hood.
It is brought to life by a fiendish 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 colossus, with a compression ratio of 10.0:1 and as many as 48 valves. Between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm, this untamed monstrosity is capable of delivering up to 601 bhp. On the other hand, an ominous torque output of 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) will be accomplished at approximately 1,550 rpm.
A Steptronic eight-speed automatic transmission is tasked with enabling the engine’s power to reach an all-wheel-drive system. Ultimately, this whole ordeal leads to a staggering 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 3.7 seconds, while M760Li’s top speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph). That’s not too bad for a sedan that weighs 4,640 lbs (2,105 kg) dry, right?
ABS on all our sides. Lastly, its wheelbase measures a little over 126 inches (3,210 mm).
Without going into any other details, it’s quite safe to conclude that M760Li xDrive is the real MVP. Nonetheless, there’ll always be some folks that wish to stand out and crave a touch of personalized refinement for their vehicles. Sure enough, there will never be any shortage of tuners to meet this demand.
One such enterprise hails from the Polish capital of Warsaw. The firm in question goes by the name of Auto-Dynamics - a revered developer of aftermarket hardware and visual customization kits that’ll have you awestruck. To give you a clear idea as to what these Poles are made of, let’s take a minute to dive in for a closer examination of their achievements on Bavaria’s vicious super-sedan. To be quite frank, this bad boy means business!
Now, the very first things you’ll notice are those eye-popping 22-inch EVO-5R forged hoops from Vossen’s almighty range. The rims are hugged tightly by Michelin’s high-performance Pilot Sport 4S tires. Additionally, that classy gold finish does a great job at placing the wheels in stark contrast to the PPF matte black paintwork enveloping M760Li’s body panels.
To wrap it all up, the crew fiddled with the car’s air suspension to bring it a little closer to ground level. While there may not be any performance upgrades, we can probably all agree that M760Li’s standard V12 behemoth will certainly do the trick.
At this point, the price for Auto-Dynamic's aftermarket treatment remains a mystery. However, we’ll take a wild guess and assume that it isn’t exactly cheap.
What are your thoughts on this tasty visual pizzazz?
