Did You Ever Think That a Jeep Grand Cherokee Would Look Great Murdered-Out?

Anyone who loves the United States aftermarket scene knows very well that in recent years both the West and East coasts (but especially the former) have been keen to rival each other in new niches, such as the all-black chrome-delete murdered-out treatments.
The basic idea is to give a popular model a fully monochromatic look by getting rid of all the shiny chrome bits and pieces, repainting them in black, and fitting them back alongside the all-black body and matching aftermarket wheels. It’s a dark and menacing look that only befits a few models, not the entire roster of U.S.-spec automobiles, though.
For example, you would not imagine an Acura Integra with murdered-out looks, as opposed to a Caddy Escalade or a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, just to give you both SUVs and passenger cars to dream of. And while many people would think that the murdered-out look is a little restrictive, one should never bet against people’s wits. As such, there are many variables – such as glossy, satin, or matte black treatments, plus any combination of these three.
The monochromatic idea became so successful that some automakers give people the OEM option of preparing for the murdered-out vision – including Rolls-Royce with its Black Badge models. Plus, over the years, the niche has proselytized a lot of aftermarket outlets and owner dreams, and today we can also see the unicolor treatment in white, gray, sand, or just about any other imaginable shade. Of course, traditional murdered-out has remained a fixture of glossy all-black exterior surfacing.
Here, let me give you a couple of examples, both courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato, who probably thought that even a fifth-gen (WL) Jeep Grand Cherokee looks great murdered out, albeit only after they saw this creation from Dayton, Ohio-based Xtreme Autosports. Unfortunately, there are few details regarding the build.
Oh well, at least we know this 2022MY rides on 22-inch Forgiato Trimestre aftermarket wheels with the mandatory floating ‘F’ cap. Meanwhile, the customization outlet also tinted the windows to bode well for the all-black body, added some matching sun strips, and even smoked out the front side badges. Just in case you want something a bit more traditional from the murdered-out area, artist Alex Sensation also got caught by the Forgiato peeps while coming in or out of the garage with a dark and menacing Range Rover on multi-spoke Forgis.
Alas, if the all-black attire is not your apparel, then perhaps something slammed and utterly widebody is more to your liking if it also rides on cool aftermarket wheels. As such, the second post embedded below shows us another crazy R35 Nissan GT-R transformation in Satin Gray with exposed carbon fiber and Brixton Forged wheels that hide just a subtle touch of neon green on the Brembo brakes for neat contrasting purposes!
