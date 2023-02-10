Rapper Babyface Ray Doesn't Care About Mercedes' and BMW's Rivarly, Owns Cars From Both

It’s normal for big brands in the same segment to have famous rivalries. Mercedes-Benz is no exception. Because its rivalry with fellow German manufacturer BMW is one of the most famous out there.
Mercedes and BMW are easily some of the most famous car manufacturers in the world. During more than a century of rivalry, both giants have rolled out amazing cars and technologies. And they have constantly strived to perform better than the other.
But rapper Babyface Ray doesn’t care about that, and he owns cars from both brands. On top of that, they even match, both with a black exterior and an imposing stance. And they even ride on new aftermarket wheels from the same brand.
In the era of social media, everything is about aesthetics. Getting everything to look nice and as Instagrammable as possible. That includes cars, too. And Marcellus Rayvon Register, Babyface Ray’s real name, knows that. The rapper just stopped by Utica Auto Spa shop and got brand-new "shoes" for both his black-painted Merceds-Benz S-Class and his BMW 7 Series. And the rapper chose Forgiato to style up his rides.
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class received the 22-inch Trimestre-ECL model from the Forgiato Original series, breaking the blacked-out look with the silver wheels.
The S-Class is one of the brand's most spectacular models and it's very popular among celebrities. Babyface Ray's model is part of the current generation, introduced in 2020.
The lineup offers several engine variants, but, in the U.S., customers can choose between two flavors, the S 500 4MATIC and the S 580 4MATIC. The rapper went for the second, which is also the top-of-the-line version. Thanks to a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine with a mild hybrid drive, it can generate 496 horsepower (503 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.
As for the BMW 7 Series, that one kept its black identity with the 22-inch Trimestre-M wheels, from the Monoleggera Sport series.
BMW unveiled the new iteration of the 7 Series in the summer of 2022. It received quite a lot of backlash because of its peculiar front fascia, but it looks like celebrities are getting it already. Among them are popular YouTuber CJ on 32s and rapper Gillie Da King.
The 7 Series offers several fuel options. There are gasoline and mild hybrids on both gasoline and diesel, with the latter not available for U.S. customers. But they can also go for a battery-electric version marketed as the i7.
It’s unclear which option Babyface Ray chose. But, if we were to guess, he might've opted for the most powerful version, which is the 760iXDrive, starting at $116,400.
There's an almighty 4.4-liter V8 TwinPower turbocharged engine under the hood. It works alongside a 48-volt system, churning out 536 horsepower (544 ps) together with 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
Leaving the Mercedes-Benz and BMW rivalry aside, the Bimmer and the Merc seem to make a pretty good team.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
BMW 7 Series
