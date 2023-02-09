On the Subject of Dumb Custom Ride Transformations, Here’s a Ritzy Quartet

Of course, anyone is entitled to their (highly subjective) opinions, and I just want to remind everyone that beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. So, please feel free to disagree with my (potentially vague) opinions on these four bespoke rides.
As far as I am concerned, people fall within three categories: those who are too bland to be noticed, those who are too outrageous to bear regularly, and the in-betweeners who tend to hit the sweet spot way better. The only problem is that I can characterize the automotive industry pretty much in the same way, on most occasions. It is just a subjective ranking system, so please do not hate me… too much.
For example, the bland sector is riddled with Audi and other makes like Buick who think that a high price and shady reliability make up for choking the designers to the brink of collapse when coming up with a novel styling idea. The outrageous niche is packed with many aftermarket ideas, instead, and it’s even worse when OEMs contribute to the list – much in the way BMW did when it created the latest 4 Series, M3/M4, or the all-new 7 Series, the i7, plus the X7 LCI.
Here, let me give you an example that came to my attention courtesy of the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. It is not entirely their fault, as the company was merely giving a friendly shout-out to fellow aftermarket outlet BMS OFFROAD/STREET (Brian’s Motorsports) about a BMW 7 Series that put on some forged black ‘slippers’ to bode well for the glossy black details.
By the way, those “hump day vibes” got in the way of their reading and writing ability – on the back says ‘740i,’ not “Sven50” (I intentionally left the typo). Meanwhile, somewhere in Japan, a couple of rides were butchered on the altar of ‘standing out in the wrong kind of crowd’ by way of treating a Ford F-150 Raptor with white-and-orange Forgis while that Rolls-Royce Wraith probably wished it was never made instead of being clad with all those gold nuggets and a ‘fugly’ aerodynamic body kit.
Oh well, they are not the only ones that have decided to play with our minds and souls – in a negative way – when dealing with the ultra-luxury domain of Rolls-Royce motor cars. For example, the good folks over at Hollywood, Los Angeles-based RDB LA wanted to direct our attention to a Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe (the two-door coupe built from 2008 to 2016) and how it dwells in far-away places like Saudi Arabia. It does so under a tent and riding all white on RDB-designed wheels, of course.
