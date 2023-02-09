What’s a Better Custom - Light Blue AMG G 63 4x4 Squared or Light Gray Aventador SVJ?

While Lady Winter and her fluffy-white minions have not deserted us just yet, probably no one could blame anyone for already thinking about sunny stuff in conjunction with cool vehicles and a bit of water or palm trees, right?
Look, I know that some people love the chilly atmosphere of winter and can never get enough of snowy adventures – without sleds, snowmobiles, and other related stuff. For me, too, winter is all about Christmas chimney fires and snowball fights in deep snow, plus a few snowboard shenanigans. However, all this global warming that has surrounded us like a thermal blanket over the past two decades has made me soft, as well, and already I cannot help myself from thinking about and planning summer road trips and seaside vacations.
Meanwhile doing all that, I also kept an eye out for cool rides that could help us make outstanding memories and could not help myself but share a couple of recent posts from two major American aftermarket outlets – the Platinum Motorsport Group and ANRKY Wheels. And while they reside on opposite coasts, the former in Los Angeles, California, and the latter in Miami, Florida, that does not mean we cannot all be united by our common love for thoroughly customized and marvelously personalized dream rides.
First of all, Platinum caught our attention with one of their latest builds based on the newly introduced Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared. It feels like no more than the blink of an eye has passed since Mercedes-Benz started deliveries for the flagship off-road SUV but already Platinum prides itself on almost a dozen transformations. And at least some of them reside with an affluent, long-running client only known as “Z E” (aka tbtfw1 on social media), who seemingly has no less than three 4x4 Squared variants – in light blue, sandy, and dark blue.
Of course, I choose the light blue G 63 any time of day and night, as the black details contrast nicely with the serene color, and the monoblock steelie-like aftermarket Aerodisc wheels perfectly sum up the custom transformation. On the other side of the nation, ANRKY is feeling nostalgic and decided to recall that one time when a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ was dropped as low as possible on a set of in-house black-and-chrome aftermarket wheels and looked ready for a light gray dip in the marina.
Now, there is just a question begging to be answered. Which one of these unique rides would you take home or along for a massive road trip? Could it be the heavily lifted G 63 4x4 Squared SUV that feels like a neat rock-crawling and dune-bashing all-rounder or the V12 monster of an Aventador SVJ that looks and sounds untamed even when standing still?
