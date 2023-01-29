Someone Thought the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 Looks Bland, so They Did THIS to It

With only 112 copies made, little did we know that we’d actually see a tuned Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. But here we are, face to face with such an example, and it actually sounds worse than it looks, because it doesn’t feature a dramatic makeover.
It still has the OEM lines running across its length, and one of the things that has changed is the color, which is a chameleon-like shade that changes its hue depending on the light and viewing angle. Likely achieved via a wrap, as we don’t think anyone is crazy enough to repaint the Italian supercar for no good reason, this mod is joined by a fresh set of wheels.
Looking not that different than the stock ones, which is always good in our book, they have a Y-spoke pattern, dedicated center caps, and a gold finish. The wheels are brand new, as they were just launched by ANRKY, and they are dubbed the X|Series S3-X0. At the time of writing, the wheel maker hasn’t revealed the asking price, or the sizes available, and what models they fit, so if you’re interested in adding them to your ride, then you should get in touch with the company to see if it is possible, and how much you will have to fork out for them.
Besides the special wrap, and the new wheels, this Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 also sits a bit closer to the ground than the stock one. As a result, it is the only one of its kind to feature these mods, or so ANRKY claims in their social media post anyway. And as much as we’d want to hate it for sporting that intricate color scheme, we cannot do that, because it suits it rather well, and in case you forgot, supercars are supposed to be flashy – just don’t tell this to Mansory, as they have the ability of ruining the appearance of some of the most expensive vehicles on the planet, and none of them deserve that, not even the modern-day Countach.
We reckon that if a power boost was part of the makeover, then they would have said something about it, but they didn’t, so chances are that it retains the stock output and torque. Thanks to the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, hooked up to a seven-speed automatic gearbox, and backed up by a supercapacitor, the Countach LPI 800-4 has 803 hp (814 ps/599 kW) on tap, and it can do the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) as fast as the Aventador SVJ, in 2.8 seconds. Keep the right pedal pinned to the floor long enough, and the exotic will eventually run out of breath at 221 mph (355 kph), the official spec sheet of the car reveals.
