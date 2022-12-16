How Much Do You Think a 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 Costs?

When it premiered last year, in time for its legendary predecessor’s 50th anniversary, the modern-day Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 used to start at the equivalent of $2.6 million. In today’s market, a ‘used’ copy will set you back much more than that, and we just came across one.
Said to be in stock at an Austrian used car dealer, which doesn’t seem to be that popular with only 3.8 stars on Mobile, it is being advertised for a jaw-dropping €3,990,000. That’s over $4.2 million at today’s exchange rates, and straight up Bugatti Chiron money, so for the same amount, you could get yourself one of the last great hypercars made, a quad-turbocharged W16-powered beast, with almost double output, whose production was capped at 500 units.
Mind you, the Countach LPI 800-4 is rarer, with only 112 of them made, but it is slower and, as we already told you, less powerful. While the Chiron usually comes with 1,500 ps (1,479 hp / 1,103 kW), if we’re not talking about the rarer special editions, the Lambo has ‘only’ 814 ps (803 hp / 599 kW). The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission and backed up by a supercapacitor, identical to the one of the Sian FKP 37. According to the Raging Bull, the small motor brings more torque at low revs.
Aventador SVJ. This means that the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint takes just 2.8 seconds, roughly almost half a second slower than the Chiron, en route to a top speed of 355 kph (221 mph). However, when you factor in the clever aerodynamics of both, it is hard to tell which one would be quicker at the racetrack. And that’s a battle we’d want to see, albeit with a pro racing driver behind the wheel of each one and the stopwatch as their main rival.
From certain angles, the LPI 800-4 does resemble its iconic forefather, although it kind of looks like a Countach from the future, and that’s no surprise. It has carbon fiber body panels shaped to create lots of angular lines, slender LED headlights, three-unit taillights lifted from the Sian FKP 37, and quad exhaust pipes incorporated into the rear diffuser.
It also sets itself apart from the Aventador on the inside, even if it has the same seats and steering wheel. The dashboard, center console, and door cards came from the Sian FKP 37, and the air vents are new. Even though it looks similar to the Sian's, the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system is said to be new or was said to be new back when Lambo dropped the veil off the electrified blue-blooded machine. Leather upholstery with contrast stitching is part of the standard stuff, giving it a somewhat luxury feel, until you remember that you sit close to the road and that the engine lies right behind you.
We are by no means financial advisors, and anyone with enough money in the bank who wants a Countach LPI 800-4 should go ahead and buy it straight away. But assuming that you inherited a large sum of money, would you have spent some of it on one? I probably wouldn’t, as a Chiron seems far more appealing at that price point, but hey, that’s just me.
