Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 U.S. Deliveries Kick Off at Monterey Car Week

An event where multi-million-dollar classics and pre-war cars are exhibited and sold, the Monterey Car Week is also the perfect backdrop for modern exotics. Lamborghini, for example, used this event to deliver the first units of the Countach LPI 800-4 in the United States of America.
“The Countach has inspired the Lamborghini design DNA for decades and it was only fitting that we delivered the Countach LPI 800-4 during the Monterey Car Week 2022,” said Stephan Winkelmann. “It is always very special for me to experience the excitement and emotion a customer senses when seeing their Lamborghini for the first time,” added the big kahuna.
Only 112 units of the modern-day Countach will be made. The Ranging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese sold every single one of them in a matter of days. Pricing starts at 2-odd million euros, which is $1,993,310 at current rates. It also happens to be ludicrously expensive considering that we’re dealing with a Lamborghini Aventador spruced up with Sian hybrid tech.
The hybrid part consists of a 48-volt electric motor mounted directly on the gearbox and a supercapacitor that provides three times more power compared to a lithium-ion battery of the same weight. Pictured on 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels reminiscent of the tele wheels of the 1980s, the Countach LPI 800-4 is rocking carbon-ceramic brakes, Pirelli P Zero Corsa rubber boots, and plenty of throwback motifs in the cabin.
As expected of a flagship supercar from Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Countach LPI 800-4 sings the song of its people to the tune of 12 cylinders. The naturally-aspirated V12 will be discontinued by Lamborghini for its next-generation flagship supercar, which is getting plug-in assistance, most likely in the guise of an e-driven front axle (think Ferrari SF90 Stradale).
The Longitudinale Posteriore Ibrido develops 803 ponies rather than the 800 suggested by its name, and the 4 stands for – you’ve guessed it! – four-wheel drive. This fellow is joined at the hip to the Ultimate, which combines a few things from the Aventador S with the more extreme SVJ.
