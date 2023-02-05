Kim-spired: Kylie Jenner’s Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and GLS 600 Look Exactly Alike

In her Saturday Night Live opening monologue, Kim Kardashian joked that she's "so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons." And it looks like her sisters also show pictures of Kim's cars when it comes to customizing theirs.
Whether you agree or not, the Kardashian-Jenners sisters are among the most recognizable names in the U.S. right now. And arguably, Kim is the most famous of them all, followed closely by her youngest sister, Kylie.
One can’t argue with the fact that Kim is a real trendsetter to a lot of people, but it looks like that might apply to her own sisters, too. Because since Kim has famously painted all her cars in the same grey shade so they could match her aesthetics, her sisters seem to follow the same trend.
Platinum Motorsport Group, which is the one that handles the Kardashian-Jenners' cars, just shared a look at Kylie's two luxury cars. Maybach is the epitome of luxury and, since 2015, it's been a sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz, offering two models, the S-Class, which is a sedan, and the GLS 600 4MATIC, an SUV. And Kylie owns both of them.
Since both are part of the three-pointed star’s luxury sub-brand, that means they have to match, right? At least this is what Kylie Jenner thought.
In a series of short videos, the custom auto shop revealed that both of them match, as they come with custom-painted two-tone exteriors with the same combination of a black lower part and a silver top.
And since they’re all about silver and black, both vehicles also share the same aftermarket wheels. The ones Kylie went for seem to be the AGL 73 from AG Luxury, keeping the MM logo on the center caps.
As for the specs, besides all the luxury and comfort in the cabin, both vehicles are very powerful. The S-Class comes in two flavors, a 4.0-liter V8 engine option for the S 580 4MATIC version, and a 6.0-liter V12 for the S 600. It's unclear the version that Kylie has, but she might've gone for the top-of-the-line V12 one.
When it comes to the GLS 600 4MATIC, that one comes with only one engine option, a 4.0-liter V8 rated at 550 horsepower (558 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque.
And, although Platinum Motorsport didn’t share a glimpse of the interior of the two luxury cars, they do make a great team together because the Kim-spired method to match her cars works very well on Kylie’s two Maybachs.
Now, matching your cars is hardly Kim’s trademark move but she is the one who does it most. And Kylie isn’t the only one who followed along. Kourtney Kardashian also recently shared a glimpse of two orange rides matching, her electric Moke and her Chevrolet K5 Blazer. And Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, also uses this method on his own cars.
