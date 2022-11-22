Your Bugatti or Mine? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Drive Her Bugatti Chiron on Their Date

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out on a date, just like any other couple. But this is where the comparisons stop because their ride was one of their Bugattis, Kylie’s Chiron.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have received a lot of backlash on numerous occasions for the way they spend their wealth, especially for how much they spend on cars. But it looks like they didn’t care about that as they took the Bugatti Chiron out for a ride for their date, with Kylie behind the wheel.
The couple drove to Malibu, California, where they went on a romantic beach day and watched the waves before hitting the shops for a shopping spree.
Kylie Jenner treated herself to a two-tone, black and white Bugatti Chiron estimated at $3 million back in 2019, shortly after Forbes declared her the youngest self-made billionaire. A year later, Forbes took back the claims that she was a billionaire, accusing her of inflating her net worth. But while she may not be a billionaire, her net worth has long passed the $500 million mark, and the Bugatti, which has a black and orange cabin, is still in her garage.
In fact, that is not the only Bugatti this power couple shares. A few months ago, Travis also splashed on a Chiron Super Sport, although he already had an older Chiron he had bought for his birthday in 2020. So, yes, your math is correct, the two, who have been dating for five years and share two children, are also the proud owners of three Bugattis, besides other expensive cars and jets.
The Bugatti Chiron is a real monster unleashed. It's powered by a massive 32-injectors, quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W16 engine, which is rated at no less than 1,480 horsepower (1,500 ps), with a maximum torque of 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm), sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
It's also one of the fastest cars ever produced, with the Molsheim brand claiming it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from naught in only 2.3 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 261 mph (420 kph).
Besides its performance, the Bugatti cars come with the finest materials on the inside. So, you might get why Kylie and Travis are so keen on the brand.
