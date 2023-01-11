Kourtney Kardashian Takes Inspiration From Kim, Her Moke and Vintage Chevy Match

The Kardashian-Jenners are all about aesthetics and that’s why they always strive to create the perfect picture. And last year, Kim started a matching trend when she got all her cars with the same paint job. And now Kourtney shows her vintage Chevy and electric Moke also share the same bright exterior.
In a new series of random pictures captioned "Blah blah blah," Kourtney Kardashian shared a look at two of her vehicles, the Chevrolet K5 Blazer and her electric Moke. Similar to her younger sister, Kim, 42, and Kourtney, who is 43 years old, her rides also match.
Last year, Kim Kardashian started a trend by painting all her cars in the same shade, a Ghost Gray, which set her back more than $100,000. Her Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Rolls-Royce Ghost, and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 come in the same shade. She also has other cars in her collection, a Cadillac Escalade and a Range Rover that feature a silver exterior, keeping them all in different shades of grey.
And now Kourtney seems to follow that example because her Moke and K5 Blazer are both orange and also feature an open top. Although it’s not exactly the same orange hue, they do look nice together.
The Chevrolet K5 Blazer is a vehicle she shares with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. They purchased it in early 2022 from Hogie Shines and took delivery of it in April. It comes with a bright orange exterior and an orange plaid factory interior. It’s also a perfect ride for Halloween, as they discovered last year.
The Chevrolet K5 Blazer was available for almost three decades, with the brand introducing it in 1969 and selling it until 1994. Some of the most famous models were between 1973 and 1991 and the K5 Blazer turned out to be very popular among off-road enthusiasts. And since Travis and Kourtney love outdoor activities, it couldn't miss from their garage.
When it comes to the electric Moke, it was a Christmas gift for all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters from their mother, Kris Jenner, back in 2021. They came in a range of colorful exteriors, including pink, yellow, green, and orange, like the one Kourtney has. Her sister Kim has a pink one, and it’s a wonder it hasn’t been turned grey yet.
The brand started in the 1960s as a wannabe field vehicle maker, eventually switching to low-speed beach cruisers. In 2021, it introduced an electric version, which is what the famous sisters received.
According to the official website, it comes with a range of 89 mi (144 km), has a top speed of 62 mph (100 kph), and can drive for about four hours before it needs to be charged again.
And it looks like all the sisters have found a use for it and Kourtney’s looks just great next to her Chevy K5 Blazer.
