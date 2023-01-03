Kylie Jenner Continues to Express Love for Mercedes-Benz, Kendall Opts for Real Horsepower

Kylie Jenner seems to have a newfound passion for Mercedes-Benz and the first car she drove this year was a G-Wagen. Meanwhile, her sister, Kendall, went for real horsepower while horseback riding.
Kylie Jenner, similar to the rest of her famous family, has quite a vast collection of cars from all kinds of expensive brands. But it looks like her most recent choice has been Mercedes-Benz, switching from one model to another.
At the beginning of the new year, she went for one of the most popular and famous models from the brand – the G-Wagen. Kylie rang in the new year in Aspen, Colorado, and seems to have rented the SUV so she could drive around.
The one she got came with a satin black exterior and rich red interior and it seems that she went for the G 550 version.
The current Mercedes-Benz G 550 has a 4.0-liter Biturbo V8 engine, which sends 416 horsepower (422 ps) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque to both axles with the help of a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.
The off-roader is advertised as being great on all kinds of terrains and might just be the next best thing to the G 63. It can hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph). And it comes with a starting price of $139,900, all before options and taxes.
Back at home, Kylie also has a G-Wagen, a highly modified G 63 model with Brabus upgrades. But, as mentioned, she has been all about cars from the premium German car manufacturer in the past few weeks, be it her G 63, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, or the S-Class.
While Kylie opted for a popular model in the new year, her other famous sister, Kendall, switched her expensive cars with lots of horsepower for a real horse and enjoyed the snow. On January 2, she shared a set of pictures and videos of her fun in Aspen, where she seemed to have a great time switching from her Prancing Horse for a real one.
But Kendall's love for horseback riding is not new. In fact, she has recently shared her desire to drop her life in crowded and polluted California for a farmhouse. She previously told The Cut, back in 2019, that she is a "horse girl, literally. I grew up riding horses." She also owns horses and, of course, a $9k Hermès saddle.
When she’s not using her expensive saddle, Kendall Jenner enjoys her very diverse car collection, which includes modern cars like a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Land Rover Defender, a Range Rover, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, but also a 1990s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe, a Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, or a Chevrolet C10 pickup.
Kendall and Kylie spent New Year’s Eve together in Aspen, alongside some of her friends, Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, and the G-Wagen.
At the beginning of the new year, she went for one of the most popular and famous models from the brand – the G-Wagen. Kylie rang in the new year in Aspen, Colorado, and seems to have rented the SUV so she could drive around.
The one she got came with a satin black exterior and rich red interior and it seems that she went for the G 550 version.
The current Mercedes-Benz G 550 has a 4.0-liter Biturbo V8 engine, which sends 416 horsepower (422 ps) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque to both axles with the help of a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.
The off-roader is advertised as being great on all kinds of terrains and might just be the next best thing to the G 63. It can hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph). And it comes with a starting price of $139,900, all before options and taxes.
Back at home, Kylie also has a G-Wagen, a highly modified G 63 model with Brabus upgrades. But, as mentioned, she has been all about cars from the premium German car manufacturer in the past few weeks, be it her G 63, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, or the S-Class.
While Kylie opted for a popular model in the new year, her other famous sister, Kendall, switched her expensive cars with lots of horsepower for a real horse and enjoyed the snow. On January 2, she shared a set of pictures and videos of her fun in Aspen, where she seemed to have a great time switching from her Prancing Horse for a real one.
But Kendall's love for horseback riding is not new. In fact, she has recently shared her desire to drop her life in crowded and polluted California for a farmhouse. She previously told The Cut, back in 2019, that she is a "horse girl, literally. I grew up riding horses." She also owns horses and, of course, a $9k Hermès saddle.
When she’s not using her expensive saddle, Kendall Jenner enjoys her very diverse car collection, which includes modern cars like a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Land Rover Defender, a Range Rover, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, but also a 1990s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe, a Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, or a Chevrolet C10 pickup.
Kendall and Kylie spent New Year’s Eve together in Aspen, alongside some of her friends, Kylie’s daughter, Stormi, and the G-Wagen.