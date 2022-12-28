Kendall Jenner Was All About Comfort in the Latest Outing, Driving Her Land Rover Defender

The Kardashian-Jenners are famous for always going for expensive, luxurious stuff and owning all the latest trends. But Kendall Jenner is a bit different, usually opting for comfort instead of the utmost bling, as confirmed by her latest outing, where she drove her Land Rover Defender 110.
Kendall Jenner, 27, is a model and also part of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family. But, unlike her popular sisters, she doesn’t always go for the most expensive and luxurious, trying to be more relatable. As relatable as someone with a $45 million net worth can be.
And she’s always about comfort and fun, especially when it comes to her cars. Similar to the rest of her family, Kendall is also a big car fan, but she doesn’t always go for the latest Rolls-Royce or a Bugatti, with her garage being quite diverse.
This year in April, she splashed on a Land Rover Defender from Galvin Motors so she could match with her best friend, Hailey Bieber. And the off-roader made the perfect choice for her latest outing.
The 27-year-old model stepped out for lunch with Tyler the Creator, Kai Fhadra, and Taco, in Brentwood, California, after spending Christmas with her family. She wore a casual outfit with a green knitted cardigan, jeans, and trainers, accessorizing with her silver Defender.
The current generation of the Land Rover Defender launched at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2019 and is more spacious and generous in terms of equipment than its predecessor. The Defender is available in three versions, the 90, 110, and 130. It looks like Kendall opted for the Defender 110, going for the X-Dynamic SE trim.
The Defender 110 X-Dynamic has a mild hybrid powertrain with a 3.0-liter P400 inline-six engine, sending 395 horsepower (400 ps) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The off-roader is capable of driving on any type of terrain and can get to 60 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.8 seconds, with a top speed of 119 mph (192 kph). All of these come with a starting price of $72,300 before options and taxes.
Kendall went for a Silver exterior and also seems to have chosen the Explorer pack, based on the side-mounted gear carrier and expedition roof rack, which add $4,800 to the price.
When she’s not driving the Land Rover Defender 110, Kendall has a lot of other diverse options, ranging from a black Mercedes-Maybach S 580, a silver Mercedes-Benz G 550 Cabriolet, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a 1990s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S coupe, a purple vintage Cadillac DeVille convertible, and even a Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, among others. But it looks like the Defender is perfect for her when she’s out and about.
