Kendall Jenner Shares Glimpse of Her Mercedes-Maybach on the Way to The Kardashians Event

Kendall Jenner was just on her way to the El Capital Theater in Los Angeles, California to promote The Kardashians, and during her trip, she decided to give us a short glimpse at the interior of her Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Although she is a Kardashian, Kendall Jenner’s taste in cars couldn’t differ more from those of her sisters and mother. While most of the Kardashian-Jenners go for the ultimate, most modern, and luxurious models, Kendall prefers the classics.
And she’s usually in the driver’s seat, be it in her Chevrolet C10 pickup or her Cadillac Eldorado Convertible. But her most recent Instagram Stories from June 15 show her enjoying a trip in the back seat of a luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
Not long ago, Kendall added a Lamborghini Urus and a Land Rover Defender to her collection, but it’s unclear whether she actually decided to purchase a Mercedes-Maybach as well or just rented one. She was seen traveling in one several times, though.
But since she had to do some promotion for her Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, she opted to sit back and enjoy the ride in the luxury sedan. In the short videos, we can see Kendall wearing an outfit that matches the interior of the Maybach, which has light beige seats. She doesn’t show the exterior of the vehicle.
At her destination at the El Capitan Teather, she joined her sister Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner for The Kardashians FYC Fest Q&A.
The current generation of the Maybach S-Class is available in two flavors, the S 580, and the S 680, the latter coming with a V12 under the hood. At the moment, the only version available in the U.S. is the S 580, and this was what Kendall rode in most recently (you can see it in our gallery).
The S 580 is put in motion by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 revs and a torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. There is a gearbox-mounted electric motor working alongside the V8, which adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque to the mix.
