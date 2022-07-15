Kendall Jenner's Latest Nature Adventure Included a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Kendall Jenner is a big car girl, who doesn’t exclusively go for expensive, luxurious models. She loves all kinds of cars, be they vintage, classic, or modern. For her latest adventure in nature, she rode in a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.
The Kardashian are famous for their extreme displays of wealth. They love wearing the most expensive clothes, getting the very best experiences, and driving the most expensive (and customized) cars.
But while the majority of the Kardashian-Jenner clan goes for modern cars, Kendall’s preferences cannot fit into just one label. Her garage hosts a classic Cadillac Eldorado convertible, a 1990s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe, a Chevrolet C10 pickup, but also a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a new-gen Range Rover, and a Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
For her latest adventure out in nature, Kendall Jenner rode in a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. She posted several videos on her Instagram Stories with the pickup truck driving through a forest road, but also of herself hiking. She also posted a series of pictures from her active day on her Instagram account, without forgetting to share a photo of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and a short video of her view from the back seat while on the road, with the top down.
The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon comes with a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which, mated to a standard six-speed manual transmission, puts out 281 horsepower (285 ps) and a maximum torque of 260 lb-ft (353 Nm). An eight-speed automatic transmission is also available, both coming with all-wheel drive. There is also a 3.0-liter turbo diesel engine in the lineup, which can be fitted to the pickup truck for a $4,010 extra charge.
After all her forest adventure, Kendall turned to a boat, where she could relax and enjoy the sun. So far, she hasn’t owned a Jeep yet, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone if she decided to add one to her collection soon.
