Kendall Jenner Adds a Land Rover Defender to Her Collection To Match With Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner has a very different car collection than her sisters, and that doesn’t bother her. And now she just added a new Land Rover Defender to her collection, which will match her best friend, Hailey Bieber's Defender.
The model was seen at Galvin Motors exploring a grey Land Rover Defender, which is something that she didn’t have in her diverse car collection.
Unlike her other famous sisters who usually go for modern, luxurious vehicles, Kendall owns a combination of classic and modern cars, and now she opted for an off-roader.
The model in question is a Defender 110, and it comes with a grey exterior. Reintroduced by Land Rover in 2020, it was completely remodeled, and far more spacious and luxurious than its predecessor.
The off-roader comes with two gasoline and two Diesel engine options, the top of the line being a 3.0-liter L4 gasoline engine, and it would make more sense Kendall would go for the most powerful model. The engine sends resources to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it delivers 395 horsepower (400 ps) at 5,500 rpm, and has a maximum torque of 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm.
The Land Rover Defender 110 is suitable for all terrains, and it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 6.1 seconds, with a top speed of 129 mph (208 kph).
The famous model had arrived there in a black Mercedes-Maybach S 580, checked out the vehicle, and returned home in the same luxury sedan. She had someone else drive her new vehicle home, which will match her best friend’s Hailey Bieber, who owns a black Land Rover Defender.
Besides her new Land Rover Defender, Kendall owns a Mercedes-Benz G 550 Cabriolet, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale hybrid, a purple Cadillac DeVille, a creamy Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, and a 1990s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe, among many others.
Unlike her other famous sisters who usually go for modern, luxurious vehicles, Kendall owns a combination of classic and modern cars, and now she opted for an off-roader.
The model in question is a Defender 110, and it comes with a grey exterior. Reintroduced by Land Rover in 2020, it was completely remodeled, and far more spacious and luxurious than its predecessor.
The off-roader comes with two gasoline and two Diesel engine options, the top of the line being a 3.0-liter L4 gasoline engine, and it would make more sense Kendall would go for the most powerful model. The engine sends resources to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, and it delivers 395 horsepower (400 ps) at 5,500 rpm, and has a maximum torque of 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm.
The Land Rover Defender 110 is suitable for all terrains, and it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 6.1 seconds, with a top speed of 129 mph (208 kph).
The famous model had arrived there in a black Mercedes-Maybach S 580, checked out the vehicle, and returned home in the same luxury sedan. She had someone else drive her new vehicle home, which will match her best friend’s Hailey Bieber, who owns a black Land Rover Defender.
Besides her new Land Rover Defender, Kendall owns a Mercedes-Benz G 550 Cabriolet, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale hybrid, a purple Cadillac DeVille, a creamy Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, and a 1990s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe, among many others.