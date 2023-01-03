2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA and CLA Shooting Brake Get Spied in Facelifted Form

Mercedes-Benz is planning a facelift in the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake ranges. Both prototypes were spotted while testing, and we have a photo gallery that reveals what has changed, as well as what is different between the two body styles. Contrary to what may be expected, there are a few subtleties beyond the different body style.
First, the front bumper is changed, and this happens to both the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake. It looks like the German brand opted to redesign the grille, as well as the bumper, and the headlights are also getting a new graphic for their interior.
Second, if we take a good look at the headlights, we can see that their DRLs have a changed shape when compared to the ones on the existing model. Along with the new front bumper, and the slightly modified grille, the diagonally positioned daytime running lights will be among the elements that will help someone spot a facelifted CLA from a pre-facelift model.
Third, we also spot new wheel designs, with both vehicles exhibiting a new five-spoke alloy that blends the diamond-cut look with gloss black to form a star in the center of the spokes, which is then within another star that forms the rest of the wheel. Not a bad design, at all, and it might be popular on several other Mercedes-Benz models once it becomes available.
Looking at the rear, we see a similar pattern for the taillights, which involves a reverse eyebrow shape for the position light. The turn signals are on the trunk lid, or so it seems, while the stop lights are on the outer modules of the split taillights. Mercedes-Benz has opted to install the reflectors on the lower part of the rear bumper, in line with the license plate lights.
The rear bumper also integrates a set of fake vents that are in line with the reflectors, but only on the Shooting Brake model. The facelifted CLA does not have the same design in the case of this particular ornament, and it also goes without any fake exhaust ornaments.
We can tell that the Shooting Brake's exhaust ornaments are fake because they have collected snow, and it would not have made sense from an economic perspective to design two distinct kinds of exhausts for the CLA and the CLA Shooting Brake – one concealed and one with dual exits.
Hopefully, Mercedes-Benz will return to its senses on the entire fake exhaust ornament thing and stop doing them altogether. We have a simple policy on this matter, and it is a two-way street without the possibility of crossing the double line. You either conceal the exhaust entirely, because that is the look you want, or let its tips be seen, and that is it.
