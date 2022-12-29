2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB Facelift Gets Spied While Driving Through Winter Wonderland

Mercedes-Benz is working on a restyled version of the GLB, which is set to get an update in 2023 for the 2024 model year. The prototype of the facelifted GLB was spotted by our spy photographers, and it looks like Rose Gold is set to stay among the colors offered in the line-up. Also, isn't a bold color for a prototype? We cannot say that we hate it or love it either, but it does not look as awful as you might think.

18 photos