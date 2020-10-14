Brabus’ Mercedes-Benz GLB Is the Darth Vader of Crossovers

Ever since its recent debut, the GLB enjoyed a fair deal of praise from the press and gearheads alike. Daimler’s subcompact SUV was unleashed to further solidify the manufacturer’s crossover lineup, offering a generously sized cabin, as well as outstanding versatility on packed city roads. There are two trim levels available, namely GLB 250 and GLB 250 4MATIC. The first comes equipped with a front-wheel-drive system, while the latter is blessed with a 4Matic all-wheel-drive that’ll certainly spice things up.
Regardless of the trim, this bad boy is powered by the same engine you’d find in a luxury CLA – a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that’ll be more than happy to deliver as much as 221 hp at 5,500 rpm. On the other hand, an ominous torque output of 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) will be accomplished at around 1,800 rpm. The mill’s force travels to GLB’s hoops by means of an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
At the front, suspension duties are taken good care of by MacPherson struts, coupled with a multi-link setup on the opposite end. The whole structure rolls on 18-inch aluminum wheels with five sets of two spokes. Each and every one of these units wear disc brakes, measuring 13 inches (330 mm) up front and 12.6 inches (320 mm) at the rear. Additionally, the GLB boasts a full LED lighting kit.
Now, there’s no doubt that the Three-Pointed Star’s stock GLB is cool and all, but the folks over at Brabus went about treating this Merc to an eerie overhaul – a venture that somehow managed to make Stuttgart’s subcompact SUV twice as sexy. With a history dating all the way back to 1977, these German aftermarket wizards aren’t exactly rookies in this line of business. As such, it only makes sense that they’ll produce some truly fascinating feats, including this sinister GLB-Class tuning package.
For starters, we notice a two-piece splitter lip and tweaked air inlets at the front end. This part of the kit is only compatible with the AMG-Line variant’s front bumper. Furthermore, Brabus replaced the automaker’s original logo with their very own emblem and installed a pair of menacing LED light strips just above the windshield.
However, the engine bay is where the real magic happens. To top things off and match the new aesthetic, Brabus also injected a healthy dose of extra oomph by honoring the 2.0-liter engine with a PowerXtra B25 performance module, which raises power output figures to 267 ponies and 316 pound-feet (430 Nm) of twisting force.
And this, ladies and gents, is what we call a comprehensive makeover!
