Mercedes-Benz EQB Arrives in Australia as All-Quiet Alternative to the GLB

Following in the footsteps of the smaller EQA, which has been available in Australia since 2021, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is now on sale in the Pacific country too.
It is offered in three distinct versions, the EQB 250, EQB 350 4Matic, and Edition 1, with the latter bumping the price of the 250 by AU$9,100 (equal to US$6,459), and the 350 by AU$3,900 (US$2,768). Speaking of prices, customers are looking at AU$87,800 (US$62,315) for the EQB 250, with the third-row being an AU$2,900 (US$2,058) extra, and AU$106,700 (US$75,729) for the EQB 350 4Matic.
Packing a single electric motor driving the front wheels, and generating 140 kW (190 ps / 188 hp) and 385 Nm (284 lb-ft) of torque, the EQB 250 has a range of 371 km (231 miles) on the WLTP cycle. It features the two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, Artico upholstery, electrically-adjustable and heated front seats, wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, digital radio, ambient lighting, smartphone integration, and others.
The EQB 350 4Matic uses two motors that develop a combined 215 kW (292 ps / 288 hp) and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft), enabling a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 6.2 seconds. This model has a WLTP-rated driving range of 360 km (224 miles) on a full charge, and adds Dinamica microfiber, red stitching, Nappa leather for the flat-bottom steering wheel, backlit spiral-look trim, illuminated door sills, AMG floor mats, and front sports seats. AMG accents on the outside are included too, next to the 20-inch multi-spoke alloys, and panoramic glass sunroof.
All versions of the EQB sold Down Under have a host of driving assistance gear, such as the active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist, active steering assist, active braking assist, active cruise control, active speed limit assist, parking assistant, and 360-degree cameras. Other highlights include the LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and Type 2 CCS socket for 11 kW and 100 kW charging, with the charging cables for Australian domestic sockets being included too.
