Mercedes-Benz Puts a Price Tag on the EQB EV, Is It What You Expected It to Be?

Mercedes-Benz is now accepting orders for the EQB in Germany. The electric crossover, which is their second such product after the smaller EQA, is available with two powertrains, in the EQB 300 and EQB 350 versions, and starts at €55,311.20 ($62,212) and €57,988.70 ($65,224) respectively. 9 photos kW ) and 390 Nm (288 lb-ft) of torque. The punchier variant has 292 ps (288 hp / 215 kW) and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft), and at 6.2 seconds needed to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, it is 1.8 seconds quicker. Top speed is capped at 160 kph (99 mph) in both of them.



Accompanied by free Mercedes me Charge for one year, the AMG , in matte copper with high-sheen finish, and combines the AMG exterior styling with the Night Package. Inside, it features Neva Grey leather upholstery with Cyber Cut Blue, special look for the air vents, and a few other minor upgrades.



Since we’ve moved on to things that cost more, customers can add two additional seats in the boot that can accommodate people up to 1.65 meters (5 feet 4.6 inches) tall for €1,416.10 ($1,593). The retractable head restraints, seatbelt tensioners, and side window airbags for the third-row occupants are also included.



For €2,570.40 ($2,891), the Advanced Package becomes available. It adds two 10.25-inch displays, Mirror Package, and Parking Package with reversing camera. The Advanced Plus Package costs €3,677.10 ($4,136) and builds on the Advanced, enhancing it with two-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, more advanced audio, and keyless go Convenience Package. Providing extra peace of mind on the move is the €1,439 ($1,619) Driving Assistance Package.

