2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Detailed for European and U.S. Markets at IAA 2021

Both feature front- and rear-mounted electric motors, and both rely on a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 66.5. Both are capable of 419 kilometers (260 miles) on the worldwide harmonized light-duty vehicles test procedure, which is widely known to be very optimistic. Sticking to the, the Tesla Model Y Long Range flexes 507 kilometers (315 miles) while the Audi Q4 e-tron doesn’t go higher than 520 kilometers (323 miles).The EQB 300 is officially rated at 225 horsepower and 288 pound-feet (390 Nm) of torque, figures that are more than adequate for a compact-sized crossover. Level up to the EQB 350, and the output rises to 288 horsepower and 384 pound-feet (521 Nm). Obviously enough, the EQB with these particular drivetrains will arrive in the U.S. of A. sometime next year.Merc says that “a front-wheel-drive model will follow” and that “a particularly long-range version is also planned.” No further information has been offered in this regard, although we already know a few tidbits about both variants. EQB 250 is the name of the base variant whereas the long-range model will be centered around the dual-motor drivetrain of the EQB 350.Turning our attention back to the 300 and 350, the Stuttgart-based automaker claims 160 kilometers per hour (99.4 miles per hour) as the maximum speed and a direct-current charging rate of 100 kilowatts at most. If you charge up at 11 kilowatts from an alternating-current wallbox, prepare to wait 5 hours and 45 minutes for the pack to be fully replenished.Merc isn’t ready to confirm the starting price of the EQB in the United States or Europe, but don’t expect a sub-Volkswagen ID.4 sticker price.