2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Detailed for European and U.S. Markets at IAA 2021

Originally unveiled in April during Auto Shanghai 2021, the EQB is the all-electric counterpart to the GLB compact utility vehicle. Offered with two- or three-row seating configurations, the EQB for the European and U.S. markets will be initially available in two specifications: 300 and 350.
Both feature front- and rear-mounted electric motors, and both rely on a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 66.5 kWh. Both are capable of 419 kilometers (260 miles) on the worldwide harmonized light-duty vehicles test procedure, which is widely known to be very optimistic. Sticking to the WLTP, the Tesla Model Y Long Range flexes 507 kilometers (315 miles) while the Audi Q4 e-tron doesn’t go higher than 520 kilometers (323 miles).
The EQB 300 is officially rated at 225 horsepower and 288 pound-feet (390 Nm) of torque, figures that are more than adequate for a compact-sized crossover. Level up to the EQB 350, and the output rises to 288 horsepower and 384 pound-feet (521 Nm). Obviously enough, the EQB with these particular drivetrains will arrive in the U.S. of A. sometime next year.
Merc says that “a front-wheel-drive model will follow” and that “a particularly long-range version is also planned.” No further information has been offered in this regard, although we already know a few tidbits about both variants. EQB 250 is the name of the base variant whereas the long-range model will be centered around the dual-motor drivetrain of the EQB 350.
Turning our attention back to the 300 and 350, the Stuttgart-based automaker claims 160 kilometers per hour (99.4 miles per hour) as the maximum speed and a direct-current charging rate of 100 kilowatts at most. If you charge up at 11 kilowatts from an alternating-current wallbox, prepare to wait 5 hours and 45 minutes for the pack to be fully replenished.
Merc isn’t ready to confirm the starting price of the EQB in the United States or Europe, but don’t expect a sub-Volkswagen ID.4 sticker price.
