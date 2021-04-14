2022 Audi Q4 e-tron Debuts With 520-Kilometer Range Alongside Sportback Model

After the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, and e-tron GT family of electric vehicles, Audi has taken the veils off the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron. Scheduled to arrive in European showrooms by the end of the year, these crossovers offer up to 520 kilometers (323 miles) of WLTP range.
The lineup comprises of two versions for the United States of America and three versions for Europe. The Q4 35 e-tron and Q4 40 e-tron open the list while the Q4 50 e-tron quattro tops it with a dual-motor layout instead of rear-wheel drive. Two batteries are offered, and you’ll find them particularly similar in specification to what Volkswagen offers in the ID.4.
Based on the MEB platform of the ID.4 crossover and ID.3 hatchback, the Q4 e-tron is rocking a 55-kWh battery with a 52-kWh net energy content as standard. The bigger lithium-ion pack flaunts 82 and 77 kWh.
Single-motor versions develop 200 horsepower and 228 pound-feet (310 Nm), which are pretty good figures for a compact-sized utility vehicle. Level up to the dual-motor version, and both drive units provide 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet (460 Nm) of torque. The four-ringed automaker quotes 6.2 seconds to 62 miles per hour (100 kph) for the Q4 50 e-tron quattro, which isn’t too shabby for an Audi devoid of the RS badge.
As far as charging is concerned, the more practical body style and the Sportback can be charge at up to 11 kW with alternating current and up to 125 kW on direct current. A DC fast-charging station is the way to go if you want to gain 130 miles (208 kilometers) in just 10 minutes.
Confirmed to set foot stateside from $45,000 excluding destination charge, the Q4 e-tron qualifies for up to $7,500 in federal tax incentives. State and local incentives may take a few dollars off the price as well. As for the European Union, the Q4 e-tron goes on sale this June from 41,900 euros ($50,205) in Germany while the Sportback costs 43,900 euros ($52,605).
