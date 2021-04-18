Mercedes-Benz Releases EQB Compact Electric Seven-Seat SUV with 300 Miles Range

After disappointing most of the public with the rushed EQC, the electric portfolio of Mercedes-Benz is quickly growing. It's only been a few days since the EQS made its official global debut, and we're already treated to the all-new EQB compact electric SUV.
The asterisk here is that we're only looking at the Chinese version of the model that's set to be displayed at next week's Auto Shanghai, but the European spec should also make an appearance later this year, while the U.S. debut is scheduled for 2022. However, even if this version of the EQB is destined for a specific region, it should still provide a strong inside into what we should be expecting from Mercedes-Benz's latest electric model.
Starting with the part that interests the most, the German manufacturer reckons the EQB 250 will have a maximum range of 260 miles (419 km) according to the WLTP standard for the base version in Europe. By extension, we know EPA will downgrade that value considerably, so we should probably be looking at 230 miles (370 km) at best when it comes to the U.S., assuming the battery and powertrain remain the same.
Right now, the battery capacity sits at 66.5 kWh, but Mercedes-Benz will also offer a long-rage EQB 350 version that will feature a bigger energy storage unit, enough to offer a WLTP range of 478 km (297 miles). Considering the target for the EQB are young families who, we presume, like to travel (OK, maybe not right now), a greater range coupled with speedy recharge (up to 100 kW) would make sense as those are the two ingredients that make a road trip in an EV enjoyable.
The third and fourth ones are interior space and versatility, and the EQB has plenty of those as well, at least when you take into account its exterior dimensions. With a wheelbase of 2829 millimeters (111.4 inches), it's enough to give EQB buyers the option to go for a seven-seat layout, making the whole family-friendly promise a lot more credible. Don't expect adults to fit into that third row, though, or at least not comfortably.
“With the all new EQB we have created an iconic electric SUV that takes the heritage of our boxy off-road vehicles and transforms this into the future. We combine the significant boxy silhouette with futuristic elements such as the black-panel front to create the extraordinary look of the vehicle”, says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Daimler Group.
From a design perspective, the EQB carries over the same recipe we've seen with the EQA before it. The features specific to the EQ range are plastered onto the body of the conventionally powered GLB SUV, and the success of this method varies depending on who you ask. If you're asking us, we'll say the EQB is one of the better-looking conversions, though it's still just that: a conversion.
If we were to sum up the EQB, we'd say it's a more versatile alternative to the EQA in the same way the GLB is to the GLA. Mercedes isn't breaking new ground here, but it is offering a decent EV that adds to the growing number of options on sale right now. However, its strongest selling point remains the fact it's a Mercedes-Benz, and not necessarily its EV-relevant specs.
