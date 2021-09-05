4 Latin NCAP Reveals Duster For Latin America Protects Less Than That for Europe

Leaked 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric Offers Two Battery Options

Scheduled to be officially revealed tomorrow at the IAA 2021 in Munich, the Megane E-Tech Electric has leaked with a plethora of juicy details. Prospective customers are most likely interested in driving range, namely 300 or 470 kilometers (186 or 292 miles) from 40- and 60-kWh packs. 16 photos



Alpine will offer performance-oriented EVs, and knowing the French automaker, sales volume is far more important than quarter-mile bragging rights. Both e-motors for the



From a visual standpoint, you can tell the Megane E-Tech Electric is a brand-new model from the redesigned logo up front and on the steering wheel. The daytime running lights are very similar to the Renault Megane eVision Concept presented last October, which features a front-mounted powertrain and thin battery modules packaged into the chassis floor. The series-production model also happens to be gifted with flush pop-out door handles for the front doors and Alfa Romeo 147-like hidden door handles for the rear doors.



The five-spoke wheels mounted with low-profile tires, chrome garnish on the uppermost part of the greenhouse, a shark-fin antenna for the radio and satellite navigation, a contrasting roof, and light brass-colored accents on the lowermost part of the front bumper also need to be mentioned, along with a sculpted hood, all-LED headlights, and gloss-black mirror caps.



L'Usine Nouvelle mentions two single-motor options for the all-electric crosshatch, with ratings of 130 and 218 metric horsepower plus 250 and 300 Nm (184 and 221 pound-feet) of torque. The aforementioned figures aren't up to snuff against EVs such as the Tesla Model 3 Performance, but on the other hand, remember that Renault isn't after the go-faster crowd.

Alpine will offer performance-oriented EVs, and knowing the French automaker, sales volume is far more important than quarter-mile bragging rights. Both e-motors for the Megane E-Tech Electric are produced at the Cléon facility in the Seine-Maritime department. In regard to battery cells, Renault has recently sealed a partnership with China-based Envision AESC and French-based Verkor to produce lithium-ion packs in northern France.

From a visual standpoint, you can tell the Megane E-Tech Electric is a brand-new model from the redesigned logo up front and on the steering wheel. The daytime running lights are very similar to the Renault Megane eVision Concept presented last October, which features a front-mounted powertrain and thin battery modules packaged into the chassis floor. The series-production model also happens to be gifted with flush pop-out door handles for the front doors and Alfa Romeo 147-like hidden door handles for the rear doors.

The five-spoke wheels mounted with low-profile tires, chrome garnish on the uppermost part of the greenhouse, a shark-fin antenna for the radio and satellite navigation, a contrasting roof, and light brass-colored accents on the lowermost part of the front bumper also need to be mentioned, along with a sculpted hood, all-LED headlights, and gloss-black mirror caps.

As far as the interior is concerned, the range-topping trim level appears to feature a vertical-mounted infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard and a high-definition digital instrument cluster. Both displays are compromised by huge bezels, which are black to boot. In other words, greasy fingerprints are a drawback to Megane E-Tech Electric ownership.