2021 Tesla Model Y Drag Races Volvo XC40 Recharge, Both Are Pretty Impressive

There are a few downsides to picking the Model Y Performance over the Model Y Long Range , starting with the worse ride quality of the larger wheels and low-profile tires. A difference of $7,000 in terms of pricing also has to be mentioned, and there’s also the matter of driving range. 7 photos



Thus far, the only competitors of the Model Y come in the guise of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the



Available from $53,990 excluding taxes, the federal tax credit, and options, the XC40 Recharge for the U.S. market is produced in Belgium at the Ghent facility. 402 horsepower and 487 pound-feet (660 Nm) is the peak output of the dual-motor setup, and the battery flaunts a usable capacity of 75 kWh .



The Model Y Long Range has a 75-kWh battery as well, but it’s not as potent due to 384 horsepower and 378 pound-feet (512 Nm). Be that as it may, we shouldn’t forget that Tesla has the upper hand in terms of software as well as weight. According to Sam CarLegion, the red-painted example in the following video tips the scales at 4,416 pounds (2,003 kilograms) while the Volvo XC40 Recharge makes do with 4,740 pounds (2,150 kilograms).



In the first of four quarter-mile showdowns, the Swedish interloper hooks up better off the line although the Model Y Long Range catches up effortlessly and takes the win by the smallest of margins. Curiously, the Volvo wins the second race like it’s nothing. The MYLR takes revenge in the third race, then wins again from a 50-kilometer-per-hour (31-mph) roll.



