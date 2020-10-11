Is The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge EV Worth Buying Despite its Mediocre Range?

SUV

EV

kW

Volvo is owned by Chinese automotive giants Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and together with its parent company launched the Polestar brand to develop and promote electric vehicles. Despite this, Volvo is still interested in developing its own range of EVs and are set to release the fashionablesoon. The XC40 Recharge offers everything you would expect from a Volvo.It is built with an emphasis on luxury, safety, usability, and durability. The platform at the base of this sub-compact SUV is the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) co-developed with Geely and used by the Polestar 2.The XC40 Recharge is powered by an all-wheel-drive powertrain holding two electric motors; one drives the front wheels and the other, which is integrated into the body structure for better distribution of collision forces, powers the rear.The car uses Regenerative Braking technology which, among other things, enables the use of one-pedal driving, a must-have feature for an. The combined power of the motors is a healthy 402HP. The specification sheet form Volvo reveals the car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.7 seconds but that has yet to be tested.The powertrain is fed by a 78kWh battery pack, which is protected by an aluminum safety cage that has been embedded in the middle of the car’s body structure, this makes it extremely safe, improves body rigidity and lowers the center of gravity of the car which results in more comfort and better handling.These are all neat features that should make for a thrilling ride, but how long can Volvo’s first pure electric vehicle drive on a single charge and how does it stack up to its competitors?Volvo claim that the XC40 Recharge can cover over 400 kilometers (248 miles) on a full charge, which is not really an extraordinary feat. The Model Y Long Range can do 316 miles (508 kilometers). In fact, as far as all EVs go, the XC40 has a modest range.The Hyundai Kona Electric can do 258 miles (415 kilometers) and the Chevrolet Bolt EV has a range of 259 miles (417 kilometers), both of which are cheaper and are also not a Volvo.If the Swedish manufacturer’s philosophy of sturdy, safe and luxurious cars is in tune with what you’re looking for, and the basic range doesn’t bother you, the XC40 Recharge is the car for you.And there is good news if you are really considering paying north to $50.000 for the innovative SUV. Volvo claims the XC40 Recharge's depleted battery will take 40 minutes to reach 80 percent if charging is done using a 150-DC fast charger.On the other hand, if you are not necessarily a Volvo enthusiast and want an innovative, technologically advanced electric SUV, you might want to take a look at what the Tesla Model Y Long Range has to offer. The range is far superior, and it stands in the same $50.000 price range.