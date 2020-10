Volvo XC40 Recharge Starts Rolling Off the Lines, 2020 Production Sold Out

EV

In the year that has passed, Volvo says it had strong customer demand, and every car on the production roster this year already has a customer waiting – of course, we are not told how many that is.“Today is a momentous occasion for Volvo Cars and for all employees here in Ghent,” said in a statement Javier Varela, head of global industrial operations and quality. “As we continue to electrify our line-up, the Ghent plant is a real trailblazer for our global manufacturing network.”So, what is the XC40 Recharge ? If you were expecting anon a dedicated platform, that’s not the case. Theis in fact built on the same hardware as the regular XC40, but with itsentrails replaced by an electric powertrain.In this case we’re talking about a 78battery suitable for a range of 400 km (248 miles) and capable of recharging to 80 percent capacity from a fast-charging system in 40 minutes. Forward motion is ensured by means of two electric motors generating 408 hp and 660 Nm of torque.What is perhaps more interesting about it is that the car’s infotainment system runs the latest Android software, making the EV the first Volvo to deploy it. Also, this is the first Volvo car to use a new suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (), developed by the carmaker’s partner Zenuity So, as of now, you’d better get used to the Recharge name when talking about Volvo. The moniker will be used to describe not only Volvo’s electric cars, but also its plug-in hybrids.