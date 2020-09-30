Lynk & Co 01 Is the Chinese Brand's First European Arrival, Sharing Recommended

Geely’s Chinese-Swedish brainchild Lynk & Co made a splash back in 2016 when it was presented as a highly-modern brand of not just automobiles, but of everything that makes life easy today – such as internet connectivity, shared mobility, and a greener way of living. It then focused on its regional plans, so it largely fell off the western radar. Now it is back with the first model for the Old Continent, and club-like mobility plans.

23 photos