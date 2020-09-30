Lynk & Co 01 Is the Chinese Brand's First European Arrival, Sharing Recommended

Geely’s Chinese-Swedish brainchild Lynk & Co made a splash back in 2016 when it was presented as a highly-modern brand of not just automobiles, but of everything that makes life easy today – such as internet connectivity, shared mobility, and a greener way of living. It then focused on its regional plans, so it largely fell off the western radar. Now it is back with the first model for the Old Continent, and club-like mobility plans.
As is customary in our times, the European arrival of the Lynk & Co brand and the reveal of its first EU model were purely virtual. The company not only revealed the 01 crossover, but also a shared mobility offer that includes a subscription-like month-to-month membership price.
The registration is easily done online, though the brand also says it has some club locations as well – and the monthly subscription for the car will be priced at up to €500 ($586 at current exchange rates). That is the top pricing, because club members can lower their costs by sharing the cars – and all costs (insurance, maintenance, car sharing platform access) are still included.
Alternatively, one can join the club for free (without a car) and only pay whenever you borrow someone else’s Lynk & Co 01. Those still going for the traditional ownership model will be able to outright purchase the car online and “offline” from the brand’s clubs.
As far as the European 01 is concerned, a crossover that shares many technical traits with the Volvo XC40 (both are based on the CMA platform), Lynk & Co promises to only bring electrified powertrains into the region, with available hybrid and plug-in versions (up to 70 km / 43 miles in EV mode).
Trims and options packs are outdated, says the brand, so there are just four choices for the customers: two colors (black or blue, nothing else!) and two powertrains (HEV or PHEV). Instead, the ownership experience will be firmly rooted in today’s digital age, with many on-board connectivity features that include benefits such as a social media camera, easy sharing of the car’s digital key, and more.
