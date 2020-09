Lynk & Co 01 Is the Chinese Brand's First European Arrival, Sharing Recommended

EV

As is customary in our times, the European arrival of the Lynk & Co brand and the reveal of its first EU model were purely virtual. The company not only revealed the 01 crossover, but also a shared mobility offer that includes a subscription-like month-to-month membership price.The registration is easily done online, though the brand also says it has some club locations as well – and the monthly subscription for the car will be priced at up to €500 ($586 at current exchange rates). That is the top pricing, because club members can lower their costs by sharing the cars – and all costs (insurance, maintenance, car sharing platform access) are still included.Alternatively, one can join the club for free (without a car) and only pay whenever you borrow someone else’s Lynk & Co 01. Those still going for the traditional ownership model will be able to outright purchase the car online and “offline” from the brand’s clubs.As far as the European 01 is concerned, a crossover that shares many technical traits with the Volvo XC40 (both are based on the CMA platform), Lynk & Co promises to only bring electrified powertrains into the region, with available hybrid and plug-in versions (up to 70 km / 43 miles inmode).Trims and options packs are outdated, says the brand, so there are just four choices for the customers: two colors (black or blue, nothing else!) and two powertrains (HEV or). Instead, the ownership experience will be firmly rooted in today’s digital age, with many on-board connectivity features that include benefits such as a social media camera, easy sharing of the car’s digital key , and more.