This 6-in-1 Braided Cable Can Power Android Auto, CarPlay, and So Much More

If you’re looking for a high-quality cable to power Android Auto or CarPlay but at the same time also want fast charging speeds, Zeus-X could be the one you’re looking for. 11 photos



So for example, not only that this cable can charge most of your devices, but it also offers 18W charging speed for Apple devices and Quick Charge 3.0 support.



With 60W power delivery, it can also be used for laptops, including the MacBook and Dell’s XPS 13. According to the specs shared by the parent company, it can recharge an iPhone from a completely depleted battery to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.



The cable offers three different charging interfaces, namely Lightning, USB-C, and micro USB, so it’s compatible with most mobile devices out there. A USB-A adapter is also available for input, just to make sure that you can also plug it into your car or older-generation devices.



The cable is one meter long and is made from Calico Fabric 20 AWG copper wires.



“Thanks to its 20AWG copper core, Zeus-X has a very small electrical resistance across the cable; thus minimizing heat loss and prevent overheating. The external TPE fire-retardant plastic will ensure the cable never catch on fire,” the parent company explains. “The tinned copper core provides anti-corrosion properties which make the cable last much longer even in environments with high moisture and humidity. This is commonly used in marine appliances and cables to extend their lifespan.”



If this cable sounds like something you’d buy, the good news is that the



In essence a 6-in-1 braided cable that comes with detachable heads, Zeus-X is based on a previous model that was already launched by the same company, only that this time the focus is on upgraded specs.So for example, not only that this cable can charge most of your devices, but it also offers 18W charging speed for Apple devices and Quick Charge 3.0 support.With 60W power delivery, it can also be used for laptops, including the MacBook and Dell’s XPS 13. According to the specs shared by the parent company, it can recharge an iPhone from a completely depleted battery to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.The cable offers three different charging interfaces, namely Lightning, USB-C, and micro USB, so it’s compatible with most mobile devices out there. A USB-A adapter is also available for input, just to make sure that you can also plug it into your car or older-generation devices.The cable is one meter long and is made from Calico Fabric 20 AWG copper wires.“Thanks to its 20AWG copper core, Zeus-X has a very small electrical resistance across the cable; thus minimizing heat loss and prevent overheating. The external TPE fire-retardant plastic will ensure the cable never catch on fire,” the parent company explains. “The tinned copper core provides anti-corrosion properties which make the cable last much longer even in environments with high moisture and humidity. This is commonly used in marine appliances and cables to extend their lifespan.”If this cable sounds like something you’d buy, the good news is that the Kickstarter project where the inventors hoped to raise the necessary money to mass-produce it has already been fully funded. You can secure the cable with a $29 donation, with shipping to start in December.

