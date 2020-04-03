Volvo Splits Zenuity in Half as It Chases Autonomous Cars Launch

With all that’s going on in the world, developments in a segment of the industry that captured the headlines over the past two years have slipped into oblivion. How many of us can now say how far along Toyota, Uber and others are with the research on autonomous vehicles?
But the fact that we hear less about this than we were used to doesn’t mean moves in this field are no longer being made. And proof of that is an announcement made this week by Volvo concerning the future of Zenuity.
Zenuity is a company in the business of coming up with autonomous driving systems for cars. Its latest product, a set of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), has already been deployed in the all-electric XC40, but it’s still far from the autonomous system Volvo needs in its future cars.
To speed up the development of this system, the Swedish said earlier this week it would split Zenuity into two distinct companies.
One, which will be a standalone entity owned by Volvo itself, will be tasked with the creation and sale of “unsupervised autonomous drive software.” The second will be owned by autonomous systems company Veoneer, which is busy with the creation and sale of ADAS.
“Volvo Cars is committed to introduce safe, unsupervised autonomous drive on highways with its next generation of cars,” said in a statement Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive at Volvo Cars. “Allowing the new company to fully focus on this development will help us deliver on those ambitions.”
Volvo is no stranger to autonomous systems, but this latest move is meant to further expand its reach into this growing market. The first step is to have whatever solution Zenuity comes up with deployed on the next generation of Volvo cars that will be built on the SPA2 vehicle architecture, one that will also use computing power developed together with Nvidia.
Zenuity is a company in the business of coming up with autonomous driving systems for cars. Its latest product, a set of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), has already been deployed in the all-electric XC40, but it’s still far from the autonomous system Volvo needs in its future cars.
To speed up the development of this system, the Swedish said earlier this week it would split Zenuity into two distinct companies.
One, which will be a standalone entity owned by Volvo itself, will be tasked with the creation and sale of “unsupervised autonomous drive software.” The second will be owned by autonomous systems company Veoneer, which is busy with the creation and sale of ADAS.
“Volvo Cars is committed to introduce safe, unsupervised autonomous drive on highways with its next generation of cars,” said in a statement Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive at Volvo Cars. “Allowing the new company to fully focus on this development will help us deliver on those ambitions.”
Volvo is no stranger to autonomous systems, but this latest move is meant to further expand its reach into this growing market. The first step is to have whatever solution Zenuity comes up with deployed on the next generation of Volvo cars that will be built on the SPA2 vehicle architecture, one that will also use computing power developed together with Nvidia.