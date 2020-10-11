New Ford F-150 Raptor Caught in the Wild, Turbo V6 Sounds Like the GT

Is it a V6 or is it a V8? That question is on the mind of every Raptor fan as testing for the new generation continues. The Ram 1500 TRX has reset our expectations of what a performance truck is, but it seems Ford still wants to play by its own rules.
As you're probably aware, Ford launched the next generation of the F-150 truck recently. It's looking like a competent machine and it will even spawn a fully electric version. However, the Raptor is still required to play the role of a flagship model.
Today, the guys at TFLnow posted their video of a 2021 Raptor prototype captured in the wild. A traffic light also provides us with a rare opportunity to listen to the engine revving, which is the best way to deduce the type of engine they're using.
We think it sounds just like the Ford GT and even posted a video of the blue-collar Ford supercar to prove this. That being said, it only "proves" the Raptor is powered by a turbocharged V6, not the 3.5 EcoBoost specifically. A report we published at the end of August suggests the displacement is slightly different.
It too came from TFL and suggested the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor would come with a PowerBoost HO system, meaning a "High Output" version of the new Ford hybrid 3.0-liter engine. In the Lincoln Aviator, the 400 horsepower twin-turbo V6 is combined with a 100 hp electric motor and a 13.6 kWh battery to give you 595 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque. Is that what's going on here or is the Raptor simply a mild-hybrid?
Just because Ford is keen on eco-technology doesn't mean the new Raptor will be boring. A special edition is reportedly also planned, motivated by the Blue Oval's best performance engine, the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Shelby GT500.
We take all this with an unhealthy pinch of salt. However, the fact that we don't know what the truck is like frankly makes it a lot more interesting.
