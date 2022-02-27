2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB 250 Electric SUV Now Available to Configure

Based on the GLB three-row crossover, the EQB is a compact-sized utility vehicle that slots right between the Mercedes-Benz EQA and the very disappointing EQC. At first, customers had the choice between the 300 4Matic and 350 4Matic. But more recently, the German configurator has added the front-wheel-driven 250 to the roster from €49,367.15.
The sticker price converts to $55,650 and includes the manufacturer's environmental bonus. A tremendous MSRP, but on the other hand, Mercedes knows that its EQB is a unique proposition in the segment. On paper, the 250 doesn’t disappoint either thanks to a front-mounted electric motor that cranks out 190 metric horsepower and 375 Nm (277 pound-feet).
Juiced up by a 66.5-kWh battery shared with the EQA, the 250 is capable of covering up to 474 kilometers (295 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure that’s not as faithful to real-world scenarios as the test cycle used by the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S.
Even though it’s the most basic of powertrains available right now, the 250 can be spruced up with the Edition 1 package that forces the customer to specify adjustable damping. These options add €9,163 ($10,330) to the aforementioned starting price. Three exterior styles are offered at the moment of writing in Germany, and even the base Progressive trim level is a fine-looking SUV due to tasteful styling elements and five-spoke alloys.
The configurator also lists very expensive optional colors. Manufaktur Mountain Gray Magno, for example, costs $2,480 at current exchange rates while the only no-cost exterior finish is the pictured black hue. Artico upholstery with Fléron fabric comes standard. To whom it may concern, Artico is a type of vinyl that’s designed to feel and look similar to leather.
Oh, and by the way, Mercedes-Benz has the audacity of charging extra for the seven-seat configuration that sets the EQB apart from its peers. The three-row option is currently listed by the German configurator at $1,600.
