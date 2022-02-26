Mercedes E-Class Wagon Exhibits Dreaded Body Roll in the Moose Test

Twinned with the W213 sedan, the S213 wagon in the featured clip is a heavy son of a gun. Dubbed E 300 de 4MATIC, the plug-in turbo diesel with all-wheel drive weighs a whopping 2,215 kilograms (4,883 pounds).
As you’re well aware, curb weight is the biggest enemy of handling, especially when it comes to evasive maneuvers. In the moose test, our Spanish friends at km77.com have found the car easy to control on the limit despite significant body roll. Another detail that leaves much to be desired in this moose test is the choice of tires. Cinturato P7 is how Pirelli calls its first green-performance tire, a touring-oriented tire of the runflat variety.
Measuring 245/45 by 18 inches up front and 275/40 by 18 inches in the rear, these rubber boots are complemented by air springs out back. Clearly enough, the fuel-sipping wagon in the following video wasn’t developed to handle like it’s on rails. Be that as it may, km77.com notes “a sensation of control and easily interpretable reactions” during the dreaded moose test.
We could bash the S213 all day for its ungainly behavior during aggressive directional changes, but do bear in mind that a mid-size wagon is most certainly better in this particular scenario than a mid-size utility vehicle. The lower center of gravity gives the E-Class a huge advantage over the GLE.
In production since 2016 for the 2017 model year, the 213 series can be had with full-on V8 power if you’re prepared to pony up a lot of hard-earned cash for the E 63 S 4Matic+. Based on the MRA vehicle architecture, the fifth-generation E is also available as a two-door coupe and as a cabriolet.
Come 2023, the Stuttgart-based automaker will switch to the 214 family. Spied in the guise of a camouflaged sedan with production-spec bodywork last year, the sixth generation will employ a wide range of hybridized powerplants as the EU prepares to roll out the Euro 7 standard in 2025.
