Catrike Expedition Recumbent Bike Is Designed To Keep You Riding All Day Long

Folks, by now, you've figured out that this article will be about a different kind of cycle, a recumbent bike. For example, the one we'll be talking about today is from a team known as Rad Innovations. If you've never heard of this team, it's because they usually specialize in adaptive cycles, bikes meant for physically challenged citizens.
This company initially saw its beginnings in 2004 out of love for bringing freedom into people's lives. Cofounders Anja Wrede and David Black met back in 1999 while developing a baby stroller. Five years later, machines like the one you see here started popping up in Champlain Valley, Vermont. Yup, this company is registered in the U.S.
As for the machine before you today, sure, it's a recumbent bike, or rather, a trike, but the real trick up its sleeve is that it's designed to be the sort of machine meant for the long haul. It's been dubbed the Catrike Expedition. That alone should give you a clear indication of just what you're looking at.
The "barely walk" bit is out of the question for Expedition. One reason for this is because of a recumbent bike's ability to reposition your body as though you're just kicking back in a recliner; all you have to do is keep moving those legs. You even have a little headrest to ensure you're really comfy.
Now, it's not clear what sort of material is used in building the frame you see, but judging by a price of 2,750 USD (2,439 EUR at current exchange rates), it's probably aluminum, especially when you consider it only weighs 35 lbs (15.8 kg). Yes, that's all you'll be lugging around.
called upon for this puppy. While the brakes are handled by Avid, the front derailleur is furnished by Microshift, and the rear derailleur is a SRAM GX tuned for ten speeds. Shifters and cassette (11-36T) are also from SRAM. Tires are handled by Schwalbe with their Marathon Racer series.
As for a few extras to help you ride further and cleaner, you'll find a rear fender, rearview mirror, and a few more features like self-centering, Ackerman steering compensation, and a low-friction chain tube. You can also add a computer sensor to the bike and track performance via the product and apps you want or already love.
At the end of the day, all you really have to do is take a seat, start moving those legs, and occasionally steer to take a turn. That's the beauty of a recumbent bike, and if you're looking for one to take those long day rides on, the Catrike Expedition is one machine you can consider. What about you? Would you be caught riding something like this around town?
