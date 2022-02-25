Polaris and Wallbox Shake Hands To Supply the New Ranger XP Kinetic With Power

If you're into quads, ATVs, and side-by-sides, then you're aware that Polaris has been hitting the market with a fantastic EV known as the Ranger XP Kinetic. Well, one thing Polaris doesn't do is manufacture charging systems; all you normally have is a classic plugin charger.
So to cover this need, Polaris has shaken hands with a crew specializing in nothing but charging systems for today's modern vehicles, Wallbox. Ever heard of Wallbox? Well, ever since this team hit the market in 2015, they've expanded to over 80 different countries, and that number is still growing.
They're growing so fast because their gear is compatible with vehicles from brands like Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and even Tesla, not to mention Mitsubishi, Porsche, and a long list of others. One new member on the list is Polaris.
Now, the venture is a collaboration of sorts. Still, one main reason why Polaris chose to collaborate with Wallbox is that their chargers feature a NEMA type 4 plug, making them a fine choice for rural charging scenarios; they're generally watertight and dust resistant.
One of the main attractions of Pulsar Plus is that it's a rather small system and occupies about as much space as a wireless internet modem you may have at home. Sure, there's a cable and connection port too, but still, it simply looks as though you've hung your jump rope on the wall.
To make sure that their products stand apart from other charger manufacturers on the market, Wallbox takes customer ease-of-use to a whole new level. Voice controls are one key benefit, and the system works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. Just tell the charger what to do, within human reason, and go about your day.
More connectivity is offered in the form of wireless and app control. Alerts and statistics will appear as notifications, but you can also manage your charger from anywhere, as long as you have internet access. You can even add multiple accounts in case you're charging different vehicles for different users.
As for the Ranger XP Kinetic, this vehicle seems to be just what the doctor ordered in terms of a capable ride or ranch hand. The Premium option is also the least expensive and starts off at 25,000 USD (22,203 EUR). In all, it features a 14.9 kWh battery and offers an estimated range of 45 mi (72.4 km).
To produce its power, a Gates synchronous belt and active air-cooling crank out 140 lb-ft (189.8 Nm) of torque. It can tow 2,500 lbs (1,133 kg) of cargo with its already existing 1,500 lbs (680 kg) of payload. Talk about an electric and ranch-ready UTV.
As time goes on, I feel we're going to witness more and more of these collaborations as not every EV manufacturer builds chargers. It's only natural to also sell a charging system with an EV.
