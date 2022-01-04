This Wall Box Allows Your Electric Car To Power the Entire House in Emergencies

Electric cars able to power electric appliances or charge other vehicles proved extremely useful in emergencies. Unfortunately, there aren’t many EVs to sport this feature. Wallbox’s Quasar 2 is a bidirectional DC charger for home use that brings the coveted feature to most electric cars on the market today.
Wallbox is the Adidas and Xerox of home chargers, and it became so famous that all home EV chargers are now named after the company. For this year’s CES in Las Vegas, the Spaniards prepared to dazzle us with a home charging solution that will be of special interest to Americans. Wallbox’s Quasar 2 is a bidirectional DC charger for home use that allows almost any electric car to power the house in an emergency.
It’s a feature that only a few electric car models are capable of at the moment, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Tesla refused to offer this feature, probably because it conflicted with its Powerwall business. Only recently Volkswagen announced it will bring bidirectional charging to its line of ID. models, meaning there will be a lot more electric cars to offer vehicle-to-home (V2H) capability.
Until then, Wallbox's product is as good as it gets and will allow any electric car with a CCS coupling to work as a giant Powerwall, and even power the entire house in case of an electric outage. Besides, the Quasar 2 will allow your car to store solar energy from a PV system and release it at night. The best part is that Quasar 2 is an 11.5 kW DC charger, and thus offers increased charging rates for cars that only do AC charging at 7.4 kW.
The new home charger is not the first under the Quasar brand. The first iteration of the charger was a CHAdeMO that only Nissan Leaf was able to use and was also introduced at CES in 2020. Unfortunately, few people were able to grab one, so this could also be the case with Quasar 2.
On the other hand, Wallbox has big plans, including a new manufacturing facility in Texas. This should go online in June 2022 and begin producing all Wallbox products, including the Quasar chargers. Since Wallbox SPACed last year (WBX), the company is bound to follow strict rules regarding announcements, so we expect both the factory and the Quasar 2 charger to be concrete offerings.
