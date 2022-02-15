2022 Polaris Slingshot Signature LE Takes Style to a Whole New Level

Polaris Slingshot has added a new limited-edition model to its 2022 lineup. Meet the Signature LE, a tech-packed three-wheeled roadster that combines impeccable style with comfort.
Sitting at the top of the range, the Signature LE boasts a modern exterior and a luxurious, smart interior. It comes with a metallic black and red paint scheme that pairs up with limited-edition matte bronze accents.
And that’s not the only bronze element it gets. The roadster runs on matching wheels, which deliver an extra layer of style along with the blacked-out badging and LED lights.
The new vented sport hood, which was introduced with the 2022 model year lineup, has an aggressive look thanks to the vented fenders and hood scoops that work to improve cockpit airflow and aerodynamics.
The interior of the Signature LE matches its head-turning exterior. With the new LEDs mounted along with the console, in the footwells, and under the seats, the driver can set up the right mood. Colors can be changed from the mobile app and even get synchronized with music for the perfect party atmosphere.
That will be enhanced by the premium audio system, which can be controlled via the seven-inch display powered by Ride Command. The system comes with Bluetooth, USB Phone Connectivity, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, and more.
Another standard feature for the roadster is the heated and cooled seats, which provide customized comfort via an interactive switch that lights up blue when cool and red when heated.
In terms of performance, the Signature LE packs the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder ProStar engine capable of delivering 178 hp at 8,500 rpm and 120 lb-ft (163 Nm) at 5,500 rpm. That’s enough to take it from 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in just 4.9 seconds.
The limited-edition Signature LE will be offered with manual five-speed transmission or with AutoDrive. Prices for the manual transmission start at $34,999, while for the AutoDrive upgrade begin at $36,749. Shipping of the new vehicle is expected to take place in early 2022.
