Tesla Model S Plaid Faces Custom ATV With Insane Mods, It's David on Meth vs Goliath

In the not-so-distant past, Yamaha launched an ATV called Banshee, and it proved insanely popular. It was not the cheapest, nor was it the most powerful, but it was popular because it was an excellent platform for tuning. But this creation, built by Johnathan of J-built Industries, is genuinely insane.
This all-terrain vehicle, also referred to as a quad, left the factory with a two-stroke, twin-cylinder engine. Two Mikuni carbs fed the kick-started unit, and it was derived from a motorcycle that Yamaha built in the mid-1970s, which was called the RD350.
The described machines are a far relative of what can be seen in this video, and we are sure that nobody in Hamamatsu ever thought about running this engine on methanol while subtracting its radiator because it weighed too much.
Make no mistake, the base motor of the Yamaha Banshee 350 is a water-cooled unit, despite having some air-cooled roots, but this example has been modified to run without a radiator because it is meant to be ridden only for quick bursts.
The resulting power surpasses the 130 hp mark, which means it had tripled from what it had when it left the factory gates. After an extreme diet, which included a full custom frame, which was extended for extra stability during drag racing, the resulting vehicle is lighter than the stock quad.
With that aspect, a set of drag racing slicks, and a carbon fiber plate for a seat, it is ready to face a Tesla Model S Plaid while having a comparable power-to-weight ratio.
With all this insanity on four small wheels, someone must win the race. The folks at Hoonigan have decided to go for a 500-foot (152,4-meter) race, and the winner of two out of three races gets to have the bragging rights until the next meetup.
We are not going to ruin the video for you, but we keep wondering if we would ride this if we were ever offered the chance. Let us know your thoughts on the latter in the comments section.
